The much-awaited IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) was postponed after heavy rain and thunderstorm lashed the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The exciting face-off, for which the IPL fans had booked their tickets to travel to Ahmedabad to catch the action live, has now been rescheduled for 29 May (Monday).

As soon as the match was put on hold due to a heavy downpour, the cash-rich T20 league fans sparked a flurry of reactions on Twitter, with users expressing their thoughts and opinions on the situation.

Several memes discussed the exorbitant IPL ticket price going to waste, while others talked about the wait for the final.

In an amusing post, a Twitter user used a meme to explain the situation of some of the fans.

People who paid ₹ 12,000 for a ticket that costs ₹ 6000 and have a working day tomorrow. #IPLFinals | #GTvsCSK pic.twitter.com/CCNBhWeW37 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 28, 2023

Meanwhile, another pointed out the sad situation of IPL fans.

Me and my boys watching rain instead IPL final match at Narendra modi stadium: pic.twitter.com/7vrv3T5KAD — Fenil Kothari (@fenilkothari) May 28, 2023

Chennai Super Kings’ official Twitter handle also couldn’t resist joining the meme fest as the intensity of the downpour picked up heavily.

And has started to rain again! 🥲 https://t.co/Fywx6u0MwL pic.twitter.com/Vmjpzs9xm8 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 28, 2023

Ditto for GT

The CSK vs GT IPL final match was put back due to a heavy downpour. It began drizzling just about half an hour before the toss time.

As the rainfall intensified and puddles began to form on the ground the decision was made to postpone the final and reschedule it for the reserve day.

As per the rules, if an IPL final is affected by rain or washed out on the day of the match, the game can be played on the next day which is treated as a reserve day.

