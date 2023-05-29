Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2023 Final: Memes galore as CSK vs GT match gets postponed due to heavy rain

The IPL final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will now take place on the reserve day (29 May).

IPL 2023 Final: Memes galore as CSK vs GT match gets postponed due to heavy rain

CSK vs GT face off has been rescheduled for 29 May due to constant heavy rain. AP

The much-awaited IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) was postponed after heavy rain and thunderstorm lashed the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The exciting face-off, for which the IPL fans had booked their tickets to travel to Ahmedabad to catch the action live, has now been rescheduled for 29 May (Monday).

As soon as the match was put on hold due to a heavy downpour, the cash-rich T20 league fans sparked a flurry of reactions on Twitter, with users expressing their thoughts and opinions on the situation.

Several memes discussed the exorbitant IPL ticket price going to waste, while others talked about the wait for the final.

IPL Final: What happens if rain washes out the reserve day

In an amusing post, a Twitter user used a meme to explain the situation of some of the fans.

Meanwhile, another pointed out the sad situation of IPL fans.

Chennai Super Kings’ official Twitter handle also couldn’t resist joining the meme fest as the intensity of the downpour picked up heavily.

Ditto for GT

The CSK vs GT IPL final match was put back due to a heavy downpour. It began drizzling just about half an hour before the toss time.

As the rainfall intensified and puddles began to form on the ground the decision was made to postpone the final and reschedule it for the reserve day.

As per the rules, if an IPL final is affected by rain or washed out on the day of the match, the game can be played on the next day which is treated as a reserve day.

Updated Date: May 29, 2023 11:36:08 IST

