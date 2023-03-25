IPL titles: 0

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been the dragons without fire over the years. Season after season, they boast of a formidable team, consisting of world-beaters, especially in the batting line-up. But most of the time they have disappointed. However, there has been an uptick in their recent performances, with RCB reaching the playoffs in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Overall they have ended up runners-up in three seasons.

Here’s how they have fared year on year

How did they fare the previous season: With Virat Kohli giving up the captaincy, the responsibility fell to Faf du Plessis, who was in his first season at RCB. The team finished fourth in the table with eight wins from 14 matches and 16 points to reach the playoffs. They defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the Eliminator but lost to Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in Qualifier 2.

Win Percentage: RCB are one of only three teams to have more losses than wins (for teams to have played more than 100 matches). They possess a win percentage of 48.65. Of the 227 matches played, they have won 107 and lost 113 with four ending in no result. Of the three Super Overs they have been a part of, they have won two and lost one.

Highest Run-getter: Virat Kohli

RCB have the best batter in their line-up. He is also the top run-getter in the league with 6624 runs from 215 innings at 36.20. He has scored five tons, the most in the league and the third-most number of 50-plus scores – 44.

Highest wicket-taker: Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal had been the backbone of the RCB bowling line-up which has struggled over the years. In his eight years at the franchise, he picked up 139 wickets from 112 innings at 22.03. He’s possessed an impressive economy rate of 7.58 and a strike rate of 17.4 and has two four-fers to his name. Chahal joined Rajasthan Royals in 2022.

Among the current lot, Harshal Patel, who was bought back for 10.75 crore by RCB in the IPL 2022 auction, is the highest wicket-taker with 85 wickets from 64 innings at 21.64. He possesses an economy rate of 8.22 and strike rate of 15.7.

Highest individual score: Chris Gayle 175 not out vs Pune Warriors at Bengaluru in 2013

23 April 2013 was the day the Universe Boss went berserk and clobbered the Pune bowlers all over the part at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He was unstoppable that day as he hammered 13 fours and 17 sixes on his way to 175 not out off 66 balls. He propelled RCB to 263/5 and then the team restricted Pune to 133/9 to win the match by 130 runs. Gayle’s 175 not out still stands as the highest individual score in the league.

Highest team score: The Gayle Storm that hit Pune Warriors was also the day RCB registered their highest total in the league – 263/5. Gayle also ended up getting two wickets in the match going with his unbeaten 175.

Favourite opponent: Delhi Capitals

Delhi are one of two sides side against whom RCB have won more than they have lost (For teams against whom RCB has played 10 or more matches). They have won 17 of their 29 matches and lost 10 with a win percentage of 62.5 percent. The other team against whom they have more than 50 percent win percentage is Rajasthan Royals – 52.

Bogey team: Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings have had the wood over RCB winning 20 of the 31 matches and losing 10. RCB, with 33.33 win percent against CSK, have their lowest win percentage against any team (For teams against whom RCB has played 10 or more matches)

Lesser known facts:

RCB hold the record for highest and lowest scores in the league. Highest – 263/5 vs PWI at Bengaluru in 2013. Lowest – 49 vs KKR at the Eden Gardens in 2017, Chasing 132, RCB were bundled out for 49 as KKR bowlers ran riot at the Eden Gardens. No batsman even managed a double digit score.

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 51 wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL from 42 matches at a SR of 16.61 – the most by any RCB bowler at a venue in IPL.

Retention, purchases and squad

Players retained: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep

Players released: Sherfane Rutherford, Luvnith Sisodia, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind

IPL 2022 auction players purchased:

Reece Topley – Rs 1.9 crore

Will Jacks – Rs 3.2 crore (replaced by Michael Bracewell)

Manoj Bhandage – Rs 20 lakh

Rajan Kumar – Rs 70 lakh

Avinash Singh – Rs 60 lakh

Sonu Yadav – Rs 20 lakh

Purse left: Rs 1.75 crore

RCB full squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Michael Bracewell, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav.

