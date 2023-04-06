Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • IPL 2023: 'Eden Gardens becomes Lord's', Twitterati hail KKR's Shardul Thakur for game-changing 68 against RCB

IPL 2023: 'Eden Gardens becomes Lord's', Twitterati hail KKR's Shardul Thakur for game-changing 68 against RCB

Shardul Thakur smashed a 29-ball 68 and stitched a game-changing 103-run stand with Rinku Singh to rescue KKR from a shaky 89/5, helping them post a challenging 204/7 on the board at the Eden Gardens.

Shardul Thakur raises his bat after bringing up his maiden IPL half-century during KKR's IPL 2023 home meeting with RCB. Sportzpics

Shardul Thakur on Thursday produced perhaps his greatest contribution with the bat as his 29-ball 68 propelled Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a challenging 204/7 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Kolkata.

Thakur turned the game on its head with a 20-ball half-century, stitching a fiery sixth-wicket stand with Rinku Singh worth 103 off just 49 balls as KKR recovered from a collapse in the middle overs, recovering from a shaky 89/5 to go past the 200-mark for the first time this season.

Not only did Thakur bring up his maiden IPL half-century in his eighth season, he also ended up scoring the joint-fastest fifty of the ongoing season — with Jos Buttler also having taken 20 balls to bring up the milestone against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Thakur’s knock, and his game-changing partnership with Rinku for the sixth-wicket, naturally drew praise on social media with Cricket Twitter praising the ‘Lord’ for his fireworks at Eden. Here are some select reactions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

