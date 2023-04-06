Shardul Thakur on Thursday produced perhaps his greatest contribution with the bat as his 29-ball 68 propelled Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a challenging 204/7 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Kolkata.

Thakur turned the game on its head with a 20-ball half-century, stitching a fiery sixth-wicket stand with Rinku Singh worth 103 off just 49 balls as KKR recovered from a collapse in the middle overs, recovering from a shaky 89/5 to go past the 200-mark for the first time this season.

Not only did Thakur bring up his maiden IPL half-century in his eighth season, he also ended up scoring the joint-fastest fifty of the ongoing season — with Jos Buttler also having taken 20 balls to bring up the milestone against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Thakur’s knock, and his game-changing partnership with Rinku for the sixth-wicket, naturally drew praise on social media with Cricket Twitter praising the ‘Lord’ for his fireworks at Eden. Here are some select reactions:

Till a match ago #Shardul Thakur was criticised. Now everyone is cheering him. No one can match #Thakur sahab. Only Lord Thakur can decide when to shine. — Devendra Pandey (@pdevendra) April 6, 2023

One of the Greatest partnerships ever in IPL history. Take a bow, Rinku & Thakur. pic.twitter.com/DcxMygL7po — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 6, 2023

“Eden cried as he walked back… SRK has his hands on heart out of respect. Flags are high, and so is the spirit. This is Lord Shardul universe.” — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 6, 2023

Bet you wouldn’t have imagined #KKR waltzing over 200 from 89-5 in the 12th. But the Lord does these things and the faithful Rinku joins in. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 6, 2023

Shardul, Rinku and Umesh. So many Lords in one team should be illegal. — Manya (@CSKian716) April 6, 2023

The applause confirms that the Lord has annexed another city to his global barony. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) April 6, 2023

What a knock, Shardul — Ross Taylor’s Version (@cricketpun_duh) April 6, 2023

