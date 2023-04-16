Former Delhi Capitals captain Virender Sehwag has come down heavily on DC coach Ricky Ponting after the team suffered its fifth consecutive IPL 2023 loss on Saturday. DC are the only side to not win a single game this season and their latest defeat came against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Virat Kohli’s 50 off 34 balls propelled RCB to a total of 174/6. In reply, DC were restricted to 151/9, losing the match by 23 runs as the majority of their batters had another off day. Manish Pandey with 50 off 38 was the only batter to make a significant contribution while Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh got out on duck.

Sehwag in his assessment said that DC coach Ponting has done good work with the franchise in the past but needs to take the blame for the team’s failures now.

“I think I said before that Punjab have passed on the axe to Delhi, so now the axe has reached Delhi. When a team losses, the coaches are credited, so when the team losses, they should be held responsible. Even we said so many times that Ponting has done a brilliant job, took them to the finals, they now reach the playoffs almost every year now. He took all those credits, now he has to take this credit as well,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

IPL 2023: Talking points from RCB vs DC match

“This is not the Indian team where they take credit for the wins and for the losses, someone else is blamed. There is zero role of a coach in an IPL team. The big responsibility is man-management and to give the players that confidence, but in the end, a coach looks good only when the team performs well which Delhi haven’t done it at all. I feel Delhi has reached that point where they are confused what should they do to change their fortune,” Sehwag added.

DC’s next mach is on 20 April against Kolkata Knight RIders.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.