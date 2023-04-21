New Delhi: As a part of his visit to India, Apple CEO Tim Cook was seen attending the IPL match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Tim Cook was spotted in the stands with the likes of Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, her husband-businessman Anand Ahuja, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, and Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal.

The tech mogul was in the national capital to inaugurate India’s second Apple Store at Delhi’s Select Citywalk Mall in Saket. Earlier this week, he inaugurated the first outlet in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.

Thank you so much for an unforgettable evening! 🏏🇮🇳 https://t.co/JNGdbt6QnJ — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 20, 2023

Right after inaugurating the Delhi outlet, Tim Cook hopped in to catch the exciting IPL match in the evening. The Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal took to Twitter and shared a couple of pictures with Tim Cook. Jindal also gifted a signed bat to the Apple CEO.

Such an honor to have welcomed @tim_cook to @DelhiCapitals home ground – Tim – hope you had a good time – it’s fantastic to see Apples growth in India – your presence yesterday brought DC the luck we needed for our first win of the season! pic.twitter.com/mdM0d3AutA — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) April 21, 2023

Noting that Delhi Capitals won their first match of the season, Jindal wrote, “Such an honor to have welcomed Tim Cook to Delhi Capitals’ home ground – Tim – hope you had a good time – it’s fantastic to see Apple’s growth in India – your presence yesterday brought DC the luck we needed for our first win of the season!”

Apart from the JSW MD, Sonam Kapoor also took to Twitter and shared pictures with Tim Cook. “Tim Cook and entire Apple team – we hope you’ve had a lovely stay here and leave encouraged and positive on Apple’s outlook in the country. We’re so grateful for the care and attention you’ve given to creating your signature world class experience here,” she wrote.

@tim_cook and entire @apple team – we hope you’ve had a lovely stay here and leave encouraged and positive on Apple’s outlook in the country. We’re so grateful for the care and attention you’ve given to creating your signature world class experience here. 🙏 🤗 cc @anandahuja pic.twitter.com/Ph8nfvKorr — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 20, 2023

DC vs KKR match

During the contest at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground, David Warner-led Delhi Capitals beat Nitish Rana captained Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets. Despite the win, DC are rooted to the bottom of the IPL points table.

