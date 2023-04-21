Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IPL 2023: Apple CEO Tim Cook watched DC vs KKR with Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and Parth Jindal

Cricket

IPL 2023: Apple CEO Tim Cook watched DC vs KKR with Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and Parth Jindal

Tim Cook attended the IPL fixture between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

IPL 2023: Apple CEO Tim Cook watched DC vs KKR with Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and Parth Jindal

Apple CEO Tim Cook (L) with Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal during DC vs KKR in New Delhi. Image: Twitter/Parth Jindal

New Delhi: As a part of his visit to India, Apple CEO Tim Cook was seen attending the IPL match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Tim Cook was spotted in the stands with the likes of Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, her husband-businessman Anand Ahuja, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, and Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal.

The tech mogul was in the national capital to inaugurate India’s second Apple Store at Delhi’s Select Citywalk Mall in Saket. Earlier this week, he inaugurated the first outlet in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.

Right after inaugurating the Delhi outlet, Tim Cook hopped in to catch the exciting IPL match in the evening. The Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal took to Twitter and shared a couple of pictures with Tim Cook. Jindal also gifted a signed bat to the Apple CEO.

Take a look:

Noting that Delhi Capitals won their first match of the season, Jindal wrote, “Such an honor to have welcomed Tim Cook to Delhi Capitals’ home ground – Tim – hope you had a good time – it’s fantastic to see Apple’s growth in India – your presence yesterday brought DC the luck we needed for our first win of the season!”

Apart from the JSW MD, Sonam Kapoor also took to Twitter and shared pictures with Tim Cook. “Tim Cook and entire Apple team – we hope you’ve had a lovely stay here and leave encouraged and positive on Apple’s outlook in the country. We’re so grateful for the care and attention you’ve given to creating your signature world class experience here,” she wrote.

DC vs KKR match

During the contest at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground, David Warner-led Delhi Capitals beat Nitish Rana captained Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets. Despite the win, DC are rooted to the bottom of the IPL points table.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 21, 2023 14:26:55 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2023: Will Ricky Ponting continue as Delhi Capitals head coach after current season?
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Will Ricky Ponting continue as Delhi Capitals head coach after current season?

Under Ponting, Delhi finished eighth in 2018, reached the playoffs in the 2019 edition, were the runners-up in 2020, again made playoffs in 2021, and settled for the fifth spot last year.

IPL 2023: David Warner becomes third player with 6000 runs in IPL history
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: David Warner becomes third player with 6000 runs in IPL history

David Warner is the fastest to the 6000 run milestone - taking fewer innings than Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan to the mark

RCB vs DC Highlights, IPL 2023: Bangalore win by 23 runs; Delhi lose fifth match in a row
First Cricket News

RCB vs DC Highlights, IPL 2023: Bangalore win by 23 runs; Delhi lose fifth match in a row

Tata IPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE Highlights: Delhi Capitals suffered their fifth straight defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 20 of the Indian Premier League.