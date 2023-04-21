New Delhi: Delhi Capitals (DC) captain David Warner has advised new Indian batters in his team to hone their counter express pace skills. The Aussie believes that these skills can’t be taught and are to be learned by the batters themselves voluntarily.

“To be honest, we don’t have too many discussions as you have to back your skills and I can’t tell people how to bat. You have to actually work it out,” Warner said, after their win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday, when asked if he has had conversations with Prithvi Shaw and company.

While Warner, with 285 runs in six games, is the leading run scorer for his team this season, his teammates have struggled to perform — Prithvi Shaw (47 from 6 games), Sarfaraz Khan (34 from 2 games), Yash Dhull (3 from 2 games), Aman Khan (30 from 4) and Abhishek Porel (33 from 4 games).

”If you have to face fast bowling and guys who are bowling 150 kmph, you got to have technique and method to score. If they keep coming at you and bowl into your rib-cage, you have to find a way how to score and if you can get one boundary, then they will start bowling into your areas,” said the Australian.

Warner, who is filling in for Rishabh Pant as captain this season, also gave a theory about playing the short ball.

“In the nets, it is very difficult to practice (short-pitched bowling) and even in Australia we don’t practice playing short balls. It’s my feeling that if you practice short ball all the time in the nets, you become tentative in the match.

“It’s a reaction skill you must remember. The bowler gets to bowl only one (short ball) max per over. That’s a good thing for batters.”

He also observed that none of the young Indian batters were able to read spinner Varun Chakravarthy, while Warner played him with ease.

“I don’t think a lot of guys were picking him (Varun) too well and some were trying to play him off backfoot. It’s a duty as a batter to go to the team analyst and see what kind of deliveries he is bowling.

“To me it is simple. If the back of his (bowling) hand doesn’t go up in the air, it’s his carrom ball. It’s very simple. If some of the batters aren’t picking him, they have to go back to analysts, study harder.”

On Thursday, DC finally ended their winless streak in the competition by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets. Before Thursday, they were the only side to not have won a single match this season.

