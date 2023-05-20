IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals need massive improvement in batting, says David Warner

Delhi Capitals’ season finished the way it started – with a defeat. The Capitals were convincingly swept aside by the Chennai Super Kings in a 77 run defeat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday. It was Delhi’s ninth defeat of the season with five wins to show after 14 matches. They’re destined to finish either ninth or tenth depending on how Sunrisers Hyderabad fare in their last outing on Sunday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

In a season that has seen higher than usual average scores, Delhi have scored a 200-plus total just once. It came in their last outing, against Punjab Kings, when they were already out of contention for the playoffs.

DC skipper David Warner feels the batting department needs a massive overhaul next season. “Credit to CSK, they out-batted us today. We did see that it was a good pitch, boundaries early in the over and we could have put more pressure on their bowlers,” said Warner on Saturday.

“There were some positives, we didn’t go too badly with the ball, with the bat we didn’t get partnerships, lost wickets in clumps, we lost some games badly and that hurt, we’ll have to look at these things and come back strongly next season,” he said.

The Aussie said DC players need to acclimatise to the conditions and play as per game plan to achieve success next year. “We can’t keep blaming the wickets, we have been getting some of these this season. We have to adapt to the conditions however tough it might be,” said Warner, who was the anomaly to a dreadful Delhi batting show throughout. His sixth fifties saw him score 516 runs from 14 matches.

“You have to back your game plan, hit boundaries and use your feet against spin. You can’t get bogged down against any bowlers, partnerships would have been handy.

“I want to be consistent at the top of the order, you need to have a good strike rate to give yourself a chance, but we kept losing too many wickets in the batting powerplay, these are some of the things we need to think about,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.