Indian Premier League (IPL) this season is seeing an increase in the average scores across first and second innings in the competition’s history. It became even more clear on Sunday when Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals thundered 200-plus totals which were successfully chased down as well.

Two days prior, Lucknow Super Giants kept the scorers busy as they smashed the second highest IPL total of all time, amassing 257 against Punjab Kings. In so doing, IPL 2023 has seen a record highest number of 200-plus scores (20). The previous best was last season when 18 200-plus scores were registered.

The current IPL season has seen the highest average scores for first innings as well as second innings in history. The average first innings score after 34 games was 179 – seven more than the second best year of 2018. Similarly, the second innings average score after 34 matches was 165 – six more than the second best year, again, 2018.

The only aspect where 2018 is ahead of 2023 is successful run chases. While 2018 saw 166 runs as an average target successfully chased, 2023 trails by one run at 165. Following the Sunday matches, that would have certainly been eclipsed.

What is leading to these high-scoring games? Middle overs, 7-15 overs, are the reason. Teams have averaged 72 runs during this period in both innings and this score stands second when compared with other seasons. The first innings average score is two runs behind 2018’s (74). The second innings score is tied at the top with 2022’s (72).

Some stadiums have played a role in keeping the scoring rates high. Average first innings score at Wankhede Stadium (185), Eden Gardens (222), and Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium (179) are the highest for the venue.

Chinnaswamy Stadium (194) and Chepauk (175) follow with second-best first innings average score at the venue. The only stadiums that fall way behind on the list are Sawai Mansingh Stadium (154) with sixth highest average score, and Arun Jaitley Stadium (154) being eleventh on the list compared to previous seasons.

(data from Bansal Shah)

