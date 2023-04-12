Chennai: MS Dhoni was felicitated by Chennai Super Kings owner N Srinivasan, vice-chairman and managing director of India Cements, for his 200th match as captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Srinivasan was also the chief of International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) – the governing bodies for the sport globally and in India respectively.

At the toss he said, “Feels good [to lead for 200th time]. The crowd was fantastic. The new stadium is like playing in Switzerland. We have seen cricket change. Feels good to have survived for so long and it’s a format we have to keep evolving.”

MS Dhoni started his IPL career in the inaugural season, 2008, with CSK acquiring his services for $1.5 million. Since then, Dhoni has been the pillar of CSK’s growth and led the team to four IPL titles.

A Double Hundred Like No Other ⭐️ Today Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be leading Chennai Super Kings for the 200th time in #TATAIPL history 👏#CSKvRR | @msdhoni | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/zbbABWhZFJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2023

Dhoni has taken Chennai Super Kings to 11 playoffs of which they’ve made nine final appearances.

Of the 199 CSK games he’s captained, Dhoni-led sides have won 120 matches, losing 78, one ending without a result.

Besides captaining CSK, Dhoni was the leader of Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016.

Mr N Srinivasan, former Chairman of the ICC, former President of BCCI and TNCA, Mrs. Chitra Srinivasan and Mrs Rupa Gurunath present @msdhoni with a special memento commemorating the very special 200th 👏#TATAIPL | #CSKvRR | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/nixs6qsq2P — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2023

Ahead of the contest with Rajasthan Royals, Ravindra Jadeja, who had led CSK briefly last season, said, “What can I say! He is a legend of not only CSK, he is also a legend of Indian cricket. I would like to wish him good luck. Hopefully, we will win the game tomorrow and give it as a gift to him on his 200th match as captain. Hope to continue the momentum of how we have played in the last two games.”

When the focus shifted to the contest on the night, Dhoni won the toss and opted to field. In terms of personnel change, Mitchell Santner and Dwaine Pretorious made way for Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana. On the other side, Trent Boult is sitting out with a niggle.

