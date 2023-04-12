Preview: Chennai Super Kings face Rajasthan Royals at Chepauk on Wednesday on what is yet another auspicious occasion for their ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni, who will be leading CSK for the 200th time in the history of IPL. CSK, meanwhile, will be looking for their third straight win this season, following a loss to Gujarat Titans on the opening day of the season.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are placed second in the points table, with two wins in three matches. They began with a 72-run win over SRH, before succumbing to a defeat to Punjab Kings. They then beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs, to collect four points from a possible six.

As far as head-to-head is concerned, both teams have played 26 matches so far, with CSK winning 15 and RR winning 11.

CSK vs RR full squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Subhranshu Senapati, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, K Bhagath Varma, Moeen Ali, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Ben Stokes, Matheesha Pathirana, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, and Ajay Mandal.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, KM Asif, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Akash Vashisht, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, Abdul P A, and Joe Root.