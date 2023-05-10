Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had a very consistent run in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) and the four-times champions are all set to make the playoffs after a couple of wins.

But what is it that has kept the team anchored through the season? It is perhaps their total dominance in the home games at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, aka ‘Chepauk”? Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan thinks it is Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s territorial plan of action that ensures this home dominance.

CSK has, so far, played five games at their home ground. Of these, they have won three and lost the remaining two to Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings by narrow margins.

Pathan, while speaking on Star Sports, rather hilariously underlined what he thought Dhoni’s secret behind domination at home was.

“MSD closes the door of his stadium and thrashes the opposition mercilessly. CSK is a ruthless team and it deals with opposition teams in its own way,” he said.

He also opined that making the top two on the table and not just making the playoffs, would be on the CSK agenda.

“CSK is sure to qualify for the playoffs. Now CSK will try to make it to the Top-2.

Former India pacer S Sreesanth, meanwhile, lauded Dhoni for managing his resources well despite not having the desired levels of experience in the bowling unit.

“CSK’s pace bowling attack looks pretty inexperienced and that is a concern. The bowlers will have to rise up but MS Dhoni has managed well with the resources he has,” Sreesanth said on Star Sports.

CSK take on Delhi Capitals (DC) for their sixth home game today evening.

Dhoni would be all prepared to register yet another victory at home, while the Delhi Capitals, who have had a very poor season so far, would like to win as many of their remaining matches.

