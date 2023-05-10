Five games ago, Delhi Capitals were in a terrible place. They had lost five matches in a row and except David Warner’s individual displays, had nothing to be upbeat about. That fizzling campaign has gathered life with four wins out of five matches that have followed. If they were staring at the barrel then, playoffs are not entirely out of reach anymore. There is only a three point gap between them and fourth placed Lucknow Super Giants.

Either way, it is still a long shot. And the quest to keep things alive starts with a visit to Chepauk – to face Chennai Super Kings. Not the easiest place to visit even if their win-loss this season is 3-2. Delhi’s record doesn’t ease concerns though. They have won just twice from eight visits to the MA Chidambaram Stadium – the last coming in 2010.

Both teams come into it on the back of confident wins. CSK thumped Mumbai Indians by six wickets while DC chased down a 188 run target against Royal Challengers Bangalore with 20 balls to spare on the same night. The win for CSK came at a time when they had suffered a three game slide.

The biggest cause behind DC’s revival have been Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel who have restricted the opposition to under-140 scores in three of their last five matches. With Chennai’s surface slowing down as the match progresses, it could play into Delhi’s hands.

It won’t be easy against a CSK batting that has been picking runs with ease. Devon Conway (458 runs), Ruturaj Gaikwad (384 runs), Shivam Dube (290 runs) and Ajinkya Rahane (245 runs) have scored big and done so at rapid pace. Moving away from their approach of years ago, they start strong and aim to keep the momentum. CSK have scored 50-plus runs in eight of ten matches in the powerplay overs at a scoring rate of 9.5 this season.

CSK vs DC head-to-head

Chennai Super Kings hold a 17-10 record against the Delhi Capitals. At Chepauk, they’re 6-2 versus DC and Capitals’ last away win came in 2010.

In their meeting the previous season, CSK had recorded a massive 91-run win with Devon Conway scoring a 49-ball 87 and defended the 208 run target with ease.

CSK vs DC: Form (last five matches)

Chennai Super Kings: W NR L L W

Delhi Capitals: W W L W W

CSK vs DC Time and Date

CSK vs DC will be played on 10 May (Wednesday) at 7:30 PM IST. The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK vs DC TV coverage, live streaming

CSK vs DC in IPL 2023 will be available on Star Sports Network for TV broadcast. The match will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website if you’re looking to live stream it.

DCSK vs DC Squads:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel, Rilee Rossouw

