Chennai Super Kings qualified for the playoff stage of the 2023 Indian Premier League season after beating Delhi Capitals by 77 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. With the win, CSK are also assured of a top-two place in the IPL points table.
CSK are the second team to qualify for the IPL playoffs after table-toppers Gujarat Titans. As a result, GT will play CSK in Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals are the only teams who are out of contention for the IPL playoffs. With GT and CSK occupying the top-two positions, two of Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will take the remaining two places.
