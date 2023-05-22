It’s raining centuries in IPL 2023. With 11 hundreds in the ongoing season, IPL 2023 holds the record for most centuries in a single season of the Indian Premier League. The record was held by the IPL 2022 edition (8) at the start of Sunday but the last day of the IPL 2023 league campaign witnessed three more centuries coming from the bat of Mumbai Indians’ Cameron Green, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli and Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill respectively to make the ongoing edition the season with most centuries.

It was Green’s century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first game of Sunday that helped the IPL 2023 edition draw level with IPL 2022 season. Kohli’s 101 not out against GT took the centuries tally for the 2023 season to 10 before Gill made it 11 with a match-winning 104 not out.

Virat Kohli with his century also broke the record for most centuries for a batter in IPL history. He now has seven IPL tons to his name, one more than Chris Gayle. It was also Kohli’s second consecutive hundred after his 100 not out against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

After creating the IPL record, Kohli said that he is once again playing his “best T20 cricket”.

“I felt great. Lot of people think that my T20 cricket is declining, I don’t feel like that at all. I think I am playing my best T20 cricket again. I’m just enjoying myself. This is how I play T20 cricket, I look to hit gaps, hit a lot of boundaries and then the big ones towards the end if the situation allows me to,” Kohli said.

IPL seasons with most hundreds:

IPL 2023: 10*

IPL 2022: 8

IPL 2016: 7

IPL 2007-08: 6

IPL 2011: 6

