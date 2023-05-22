Virat Kohli has broken Chris Gayle's record for most hundreds in IPL while the 2023 edition has set the record most centuries in a season.
It’s raining centuries in IPL 2023. With 11 hundreds in the ongoing season, IPL 2023 holds the record for most centuries in a single season of the Indian Premier League. The record was held by the IPL 2022 edition (8) at the start of Sunday but the last day of the IPL 2023 league campaign witnessed three more centuries coming from the bat of Mumbai Indians’ Cameron Green, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli and Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill respectively to make the ongoing edition the season with most centuries.
IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap
It was Green’s century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first game of Sunday that helped the IPL 2023 edition draw level with IPL 2022 season. Kohli’s 101 not out against GT took the centuries tally for the 2023 season to 10 before Gill made it 11 with a match-winning 104 not out.
IPL: Gill outperforms Kohli as GT end RCB’s campaign in Bengaluru
Virat Kohli with his century also broke the record for most centuries for a batter in IPL history. He now has seven IPL tons to his name, one more than Chris Gayle. It was also Kohli’s second consecutive hundred after his 100 not out against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
After creating the IPL record, Kohli said that he is once again playing his “best T20 cricket”.
“I felt great. Lot of people think that my T20 cricket is declining, I don’t feel like that at all. I think I am playing my best T20 cricket again. I’m just enjoying myself. This is how I play T20 cricket, I look to hit gaps, hit a lot of boundaries and then the big ones towards the end if the situation allows me to,” Kohli said.
IPL seasons with most hundreds:
IPL 2023: 10*
IPL 2022: 8
IPL 2016: 7
IPL 2007-08: 6
IPL 2011: 6
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Royal Challengers Bangalore were unable to make the IPL playoffs after they were beaten by Gujarat Titans in the final league game.
RCB needed to chase 187 runs to win and keep their hope of making the playoffs alive. The seemingly huge target was scaled rather smoothly with a 172-run partnership with Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis
Virat Kohli's 100 off 63 balls overshadowed Heinrich Klaasen's 104 off 51 deliveries and helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets on Thursday.