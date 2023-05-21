Cameron Green produced one of the most defining knocks of his career, smashing an unbeaten 100 to propel Mumbai Indians to a memorable, campaign-saving win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Green struck the winning run that not only brought up his maiden T20 hundred, but also helped Mumbai Indians (MI) defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets with two overs to spare at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium to keep their hopes of reaching the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs alive.

Mumbai were in a spot of bother after being set 201 to win by the Hyderabad in the must-win clash, losing the wicket of Ishan Kishan early with just 20 on the board. MI decided to send Green at No 3 ahead of Suryakumar Yadav, a move that worked wonders for the five-time champions as the Australian all-rounder took charge of the innings from the moment he stepped out to the centre and brought Mumbai back on its feet with lofty hitting all over the park.

Green’s aggression took pressure off skipper Rohit Sharma, who managed to shake off his poor run with the bat by bringing up his second half-century of the season. The pair would go on to add 128 runs for the second wicket in blistering fashion to put Mumbai in the driver’s seat.

Suryakumar Yadav then took over after Rohit departed for 56, collecting a boundary off his very first delivery of the evening and stitching an unbroken 53-run stand with Green to guide Mumbai home.

SKY, who had brought up his maiden IPL hundred earlier this month during the match against Gujarat Titans at the same venue, switched to singles towards the end when Green was closing in on the three-figure mark to ensure the Western Australian brought up the special number. And bring up the century he did, as Green dispatched the ball past mid on off the final ball of the 18th over to guide Mumbai to one of its most memorable victories.

Green’s knock did set social media abuzz, with Cricket Twitter heaping praise on the all-rounder, for whom MI went on an all-out bidding war and acquired for a sum of Rs 17.5 crore in the player auction in December. We take a look at some of the reactions here:

