Ben Stokes is set to miss another week of action for Chennai Super Kings but the good news is that skipper MS Dhoni’s knee injury is “completely fine”. The details about the injuries were shared by CSK coach Stephen Fleming after the Tamil Nadu franchise defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in IPL 2023 on Friday.

“MS is completely fine. He is managing his injury well. He is available. He always keeps the team first. If he knows he can’t contribute because of injury, he would have sat out himself. There is no concern with him,” Fleming said.

Stokes hasn’t featured for CSK since the first two matches due to a toe injury. He has so far missed four matches.

“Ben Stokes has suffered an injury setback and will be out for a week,” Fleming shared in the post-match press conference.

“Stokes, just a setback, I’m not going to go into it, but it’s not major. It’s just that he’s close. He’s working really hard to get right, can’t fault that at all. So, he just needs a little bit of luck,” he added.

Meanwhile, SRH coach Brian Lara said that his batters could have made better shot selection in the middle overs.

Sunrisers’ top-three batters were top-three scorers as the middle and lower order failed to step up. SRH scored 134/7 in the first innings before CSK completed the chase inside 19 overs.

“When we went out to that strategic time out, that was the discussion. It was a little bit slow, a little bit of spin so it was difficult for the batters. Shot selection could have been different in those middle overs. But we are going to move on from here,” he told.

“As an individual, a batter and a coach you have got to put your hands up if things are not working, and I’m hoping when we look back at the performance… We have pretty mature players who understand they are not doing well and team comes first.”

“We are not going to press the panic button,” Lara added.

Lara also credited CSK bowlers.

“They bowled well. Credit has to be given. Also, the likes of Theekshana, Jadeja, they are the guys who don’t give you time to use your feet. Sometimes, playing across the line could be difficult.”

