Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets on Friday in IPL 2023 but their young players are guaranteed to have learnt a lot from the special session they had with Captain Cool MS Dhoni after the contest ended.

At least 11 SRH youngsters including pacer Umran Malik were seen attending a consultation class with Dhoni after the match. The footage of the incident was shared by IPL’s Twitter account in which the commentator can be heard saying, “Look at that. That’s a fantastic picture. The guru has a few words to say and all the youngsters that are there are all ears.”

When @msdhoni speaks, the youngsters are all ears 😃 Raise your hand 🙌🏻 if you also want to be a part of this insightful session 😉#CSKvSRH | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/ol83RdfbBg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2023

Former West Indies pacer and expert Iam Bishop was also mighty impressed with Dhoni’s generousity. He branded Dhoni as the teacher and SRH players as the students.

That footage of MSD with the SRH guys at the end of the CSK vs SRH #TATAIPL2023 game was super. Students devouring every word of the teacher👍🏼👍🏼. pic.twitter.com/NnZKbQaHlc — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) April 21, 2023

Coming to the match, SRH batted first and posted 134/7 with Abhishek Sharma top-scoring with 26 off 34. The pick of the bowlers for CSK for Ravindra Jadeja who took three wickets for 22 in four overs.

CSK completed the chase in 18.4 overs with Devon Conway making 77 not out of 57. Dhoni was not required to bat.

Dhoni also sent social media into a tizzy with his post-match comments when he said that he is in the “last phase” of his career.

“All said and done, it’s the last phase of my career, however long I play. After two years, the fans have had the opportunity to come here and watch, feels good to be here. Crowd has given us a lot of love and affection,” Dhoni said.

