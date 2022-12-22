Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

As many as 405 players have registered for the auction, of which 273 are Indian and 132 are overseas players. Four players have also registered from associate nations.

IPL Auction Live Streaming. BCCI

The IPL 2023 mini-auction is here, and with all the drama, star-studded franchise tables, and exciting bids that will see new records being set for the most expensive players, cricket aficionados cannot wait to catch the action live.

A total of 87 slots are available including 30 overseas slots open with the franchises. The advent of the Impact Player rule will also change the auction dynamics to quite an extent.


Here are all the details you need to know about IPL Auction Live Streaming –

When will the 2023 IPL Auction be held?

The 2023 IPL Auction will be held on 23 December 2022, Friday.

What time will the 2023 IPL Auction start?

The 2023 IPL Auction will start at 2.30 PM IST.

Where will the 2023 IPL Auction be held?

The 2023 IPL Auction will be held in Kochi, Kerala.

Which TV Channel will broadcast the 2023 IPL Auction Live?

The 2023 IPL Auction will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where can I digitally stream the 2023 IPL Auction Live?

The 2023 IPL Auction can be streamed digitally on the Jio Cinema App. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates.

Updated Date: December 22, 2022 13:25:05 IST

