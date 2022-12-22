The IPL 2023 mini-auction is here, and with all the drama, star-studded franchise tables, and exciting bids that will see new records being set for the most expensive players, cricket aficionados cannot wait to catch the action live.

As many as 405 players have registered for the auction, of which 273 are Indian and 132 are overseas players. Four players have also registered from associate nations.

A total of 87 slots are available including 30 overseas slots open with the franchises. The advent of the Impact Player rule will also change the auction dynamics to quite an extent.

Get ready for a 💥 #TATAIPLAuction 😍 4️⃣0️⃣5️⃣ players set to go under the 🔨, which one do you think will set 🔥 at the auction? Catch the action on Dec 23, 1 pm onwards 👉 LIVE on #JioCinema 📲#TATAIPLonJioCinema #IPLAuction2023 #AuctionFever #CricketAuction | @IPL pic.twitter.com/00Pp2rpqcw — JioCinema (@JioCinema) December 20, 2022



Here are all the details you need to know about IPL Auction Live Streaming –

When will the 2023 IPL Auction be held?

The 2023 IPL Auction will be held on 23 December 2022, Friday.

What time will the 2023 IPL Auction start?

The 2023 IPL Auction will start at 2.30 PM IST.

Where will the 2023 IPL Auction be held?

The 2023 IPL Auction will be held in Kochi, Kerala.

Which TV Channel will broadcast the 2023 IPL Auction Live?

The 2023 IPL Auction will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where can I digitally stream the 2023 IPL Auction Live?

The 2023 IPL Auction can be streamed digitally on the Jio Cinema App. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates.

