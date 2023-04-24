Ajinkya Rahane produced one of the most defining white-ball knocks of his career after playing a major role in Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) 49-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata with an unbeaten 71 off 29 balls.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Rahane, who has shattered the perception of him being an orthodox red-ball specialist with his incredible striking of the ball this season, smashing six fours and five sixes to bring up his second half-century of IPL 2023. Along the way, he forged a match-defining third-wicket partnership with all-rounder Shivam Dube (50 off 21) worth 85 off just 32 deliveries as CSK posted 235/4, the biggest total of the season, on the board.

Former England captain Eoin Morgan, who had led the Knight Riders to the final of the 2021 edition, compared Rahane’s aggressive style of batting as something similar to that of New Zealand legend Brendon McCullum.

“He’s completely reinvented himself. This is closer to Brendon McCullum-style batting than Ajinkya Rahane. The strike rate in this tournament so far has been through the roof. So many shots are not only elegant but incredibly destructive as well, helping things on the way.

“You have to sit back and admire what they’ve created. It just goes to show the clarity and freedom he’s been given from Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni to come out and play ridiculous shots,” Morgan said on JioCinema.

Read | Rahane stands out among batters as CSK prevail over KKR

Former India batter Robin Uthappa, who used to open for KKR earlier, credited the Chennai Super Kings for bringing the best out of players, even those considered as well past their prime.

“There are a couple of things that separate this Chennai franchise from others. The first is role clarity, there is communication, and they’re given confidence that if they get a chance, they can get at least four to five chances even if they don’t score.

“Especially, if you are a proven senior professional. What more does a player want? A good player wants just this much. If you give a good player security, he’ll 100% perform well,” said Uthappa, whose last appearance in the IPL came with CSK.

Read | ‘Rahane, you beauty’, Twitter amazed by veteran batter’s 24-ball fifty

The commanding victory for Dhoni and Co over Kolkata took them to the top of the IPL 2023 points table with five wins in seven games and has already made him a solid contender not just for one of the playoff spots, but to finish in the top two spots by the end of the group stage.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.