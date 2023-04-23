Chennai Super Kings’ Ajinkya Rahane on Sunday registered his second half-century of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as he amassed a 24-ball fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens.

Rahane was at his aggressive best on Sunday, slamming four fours and three sixes to reach his milestone.

The 34-year-old had amassed a 27-ball 61 against Mumbai Indians (MI) earlier in the IPL 2023 season.

Rahane’s fifty was complemented by fifties from teammates Devon Conway and Shivam Dube, as CSK posted a mammoth total of —- from 20 overs.

Rahane had walked out to bat at number three, following Ruturaj Gaikwad’s dismissal in the eighth over, and forged an 85-run stand with Dube off just 32 deliveries, for the third wicket.

Rahane was the talk of the town on Twitter following his fifty, and the microblogging platform was filled with congratulatory messages for the veteran.

Here are a few reactions to his fifty:

Fifty for Rahane from just 24 balls. What a knock, What a season for Rahane, he has been in remarkable touch. pic.twitter.com/ckTqHiwhrj — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 23, 2023

Jinx Rahane has just played one of the greatest shots I’ve ever seen. Keep entertaining brother! ❤️ — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 23, 2023

Ajinkya Rahane – the champion! Fifty in just 24 balls – his 2nd fifty in this season, he's made an impact for CSK in almost every match. pic.twitter.com/33vyZCT02g — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 23, 2023

"You were simply outstanding on the field today. Your talent and hard work are truly paying off." Ajinkya Rahane – the champion! pic.twitter.com/5b9pqezE09 — MI Fans Army™ (@MIFansArmy) April 23, 2023