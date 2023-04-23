Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • IPL 2023: 'Rahane, you beauty', Twitterati amazed by veteran CSK batter's 24-ball fifty against KKR

Cricket

Ajinkya Rahane was at his aggressive best on Sunday, slamming four fours and three sixes to reach his milestone.

Ajinkya Rahane in action for CSK against KKR. Sportzpics

Chennai Super Kings’ Ajinkya Rahane on Sunday registered his second half-century of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as he amassed a 24-ball fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Rahane was at his aggressive best on Sunday, slamming four fours and three sixes to reach his milestone.

The 34-year-old had amassed a 27-ball 61 against Mumbai Indians (MI) earlier in the IPL 2023 season.

Rahane’s fifty was complemented by fifties from teammates Devon Conway and Shivam Dube, as CSK posted a mammoth total of —- from 20 overs.

Rahane had walked out to bat at number three, following Ruturaj Gaikwad’s dismissal in the eighth over, and forged an 85-run stand with Dube off just 32 deliveries, for the third wicket.

Rahane was the talk of the town on Twitter following his fifty, and the microblogging platform was filled with congratulatory messages for the veteran.

Here are a few reactions to his fifty:

Updated Date: April 23, 2023 21:49:26 IST

Tags:

