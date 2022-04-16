IPL 2022: Will come back better and stronger, says Deepak Chahar after being ruled out of the tournament

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a major blow after fast bowler Deepak Chahar was ruled out of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2022 due to a back injury. In a statement released by the IPL, it was confirmed that the right-arm bowler won’t take part in the ongoing edition of the league.

“Chennai Super Kings bowler Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 owing to a back injury,” the statement read.

Chahar took to social media and confirmed the news. “Sorry Guys. Unfortunately, I will be missing out this season of IPL due to an injury. Really wanted to play but will come back better and stronger like I’ve always done. Thanks for always supporting me with your love and wishes. Need your blessings. See yaa [sic] soon,” he wrote.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan expressed disappointment on Chahar's absence but admitted that injuries are part and parcel of the game. He further wished Chahar a speedy recovery.

“We are disappointed because we don’t have one of our main bowlers but injuries are part and parcel of the game. We wish Deepak Chahar a very speedy recovery,” Viswanathan was quoted as saying by the franchise in an official statement.

The right-hander was purchased by the Super Kings for Rs 14 crores during the mega auction ahead of IPL 2022. Chahar was unavailable for the initial part of the tournament after sustaining an injury during the T20Is against West Indies.

Later, during his rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Chahar picked up a back injury making him available for the whole tournament.

Chennai haven't had a great start to the season losing four out of the five matches that they have played so far.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.