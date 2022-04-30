IPL 2022: ‘Tough pill to swallow’ Twitter reacts as Punjab Kings lose to Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants put on yet another stellar bowling display as they stifled Punjab Kings and won their latest Indian Premier League outing by 20 runs. Led by Mohsin Khan and Krunal Pandya, LSG restricted PBKS to just 133 in last night's match.

Lucknow Super Giants batted first and a middle order collapse saw them being restricted to only 153 for 8.

Kagiso Rabada was the star of the show for Punjab Kings as he quickly got rid of KL Rahul, who scored 6 runs off 11 balls. At the end of the powerplay, Lucknow were 39/1. Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda put on a 85 run partnership for the second wicket. However, de Kock was dismissed by Sandeep Sharma in the 13th over as the wicket-keeper batter scored 46 runs off 37 balls.

This was followed by a mini-collapse as LSG were reduced to 144 for 8 from 98 for 2. They struggled their way to 153/8 on the board as pacer Kagiso Rabada scalped four wickets.

However, this target of 154 proved to be far too much for Punjab as they were never allowed to find any momentum by a disciplined Lucknow bowling attack.

Chasing this below-par target, Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan added 35 runs for the first wicket, when the captain was dismissed by Dushmantha Chameera on the 4th ball of the 5th over.

Ravi Bishnoi then stepped up and sent back opener Shikhar Dhawan on the 3rd ball of the 7th over to end the PBKS opener’s 5 runs innings off 15 balls. Krunal Pandya later dismissed Bhanuka Rajapaksa for 9.

Young uncapped bowler Mohsin Khan dismissed Liam Livingstone in the 13th over and Krunal Pandya bowled a maiden-wicket when he dismissed Jitesh Sharma for 2. Pandya's spell of 2/11 in 4 overs earned him the Player of the Match award.

With this win, Lucknow Super Giants occupy the third spot on the points table, with six wins in nine matches.

