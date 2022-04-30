Watch: Quinton de Kock's sportsmanship earns him a pat on the back from bowler Sandeep Sharma

Punjab Kings (PBKS) right-arm pacer Sandeep Sharma got rid of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Quinton de Kock with a perfect delivery in their Indian Premier League match at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday. The ball landed on off stump and nipped away to the keeper.

De Kock started off with a bang against Punjab after Lucknow Super Giants lost their captain KL Rahul pretty early in the innings. De Kock scored 46 runs off 37 balls and this innings included four fours and two sixes, before he was dismissed by Sandeep on the fourth ball of the 13th over.

Sandeep ran in and bowled a slower length ball outside the off stump – this ball bounced just a touch and de Kock tried to cut it away off the back foot behind point, but all he could manage was a faint edge to the keeper.

Although, there was loud appeal, the umpire was unmoved, but after a slight delay, Quinton de Kock walked. As he passed Sandeep, he was patted on the back by the bowler.

Watch the clip here:

Punjab Kings made a solid start to the game as Kagiso Rabada nicked off KL Rahul early on. Courtesy the South African pacer's fantastic spell, Punjab Kings restricted Lucknow Super Giants to 153 for 8. However, Punjab could never get going in the chase.

Young pacer Mohsin Khan was the pick of the LSG bowlers as he bagged 3 wickets for 24 runs in his 4 overs. He got great support from Krunal Pandya. The left-arm spinner controlled the middle phase as he picked up 2 wickets in 4 overs and conceded just 11 runs. Such was his performance that he was named Player of the Match.

