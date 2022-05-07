IPL 2022: ‘Snatched victory from jaws of defeat’ Twitter reacts after MI beat GT in last-over thriller

Daniel Sams bowled an excellent last over where he defended just nine runs to give Mumbai Indians their second win of the IPL season against Gujarat Titans in an absolute humdinger of a contest at the Brabourne Stadium.

Sams stuck to his plan of bowling slower, full deliveries outside the off stump and David Miller could not connect with the final two deliveries as Mumbai won the match by 5 runs. This was Gujarat’s second consecutive defeat. GT captain Hardik Pandya blamed the batters for not being able to close out the game despite being in the driver’s seat for almost the entire encounter.

Earlier, Pandya won the toss and asked Mumbai Indians to bat first. Their captain Rohit Sharma hit form and found his range. The MI skipper raced away in the powerplay overs, with 43 runs from 28 balls. Ishan Kishan too looked good and played with a lot of freedom, a trait that has been missing the entire season, and contributed with a 29-ball 45.

There was a middle-order muddle for Mumbai once again. Their run rate slowed down as they kept losing wickets. However, Tim David, showed his range, mettle and power with a belligerent 44 runs off 21 balls. This powered Mumbai to 177 for 6 , which was still a decent total on an absolute belter of a batting track.

In response, Gujarat got off to a flying start as Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill raced along to put a lot of pressure on Rohit Sharma and company. They added a 106-run stand for the first wicket. Shubman Gill scored 52 from 36 balls, but played one shot too many and was dismissed by Murugan Ashwin, who then went on to account for Saha as well. Frequent wickets in the middle order allowed Mumbai to make a comeback and in the end, Sams bowed a stunning over to give them the win.

Here's how Twitter reacted to this thrilling match:

Ian Bishop called this a great win for Mumbai.

Irfan Pathan lamented a lost opportunity for Gujarat.

R Vinay Kumar was chuffed for Mumbai Indians.

Yuvraj Singh hailed Mumbai’s never-give-up attitude.

Here are other reactions:

Mumbai Indians will face Kolkata Knight Riders on 9 May in their next fixture.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.