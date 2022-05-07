GT vs MI, IPL 2022: How the thrilling last over from Daniel Sams panned out

With Rahul Tewatia and David Miller at the crease and just nine needed from the last over, most would have backed Gujarat Titans to cross the finish line against Mumbai Indians in IPL on Friday.

But pacer Daniel Sams had other ideas. Asked to bowl the final over by skipper Rohit Sharma, left-arm pacer Sams produced a thrilling over, giving away just three runs as MI won by five runs.

Here's how the over panned out:

19.1: Sam bowled a slower length ball outside off and Miller took a single by cutting it away to the sweeper cover. Equation: 8 runs needed off 5 balls.

19.2: Sam followed it up with another outside off slower ball. This time a lot fuller and away from Tewatia's reach for a dot ball. Equation: 8 needed off 4.

19.3: Run out! Tewatia pulled the slower length ball to deep midwicket and sets off for a double. However, he is caught short of the crease trying to return to the striker's end. Equation: 7 needed off 3.

Watch: Daniel Sams defends 9 runs from 6 balls

19.4: Rashid Khan is the new batter and he top-edged the pull shot on his first ball. It fell just out of Sam's reach at mid-on. Single taken. Equation: 6 needed off 2.

19.5: Another outside off slower full ball and Miller is only able to connect with thin air. Equation: 6 needed from the last ball.

19.6: Sam stayed brave and bowled a wide dipping full toss. Millers tried to swat it but failed to connect. MI won by five runs.

It was redemption for Sams on the night. Exactly a month back, he was hit for 35 runs in an over by Kolkata Knight Riders' Pat Cummins who went to complete this fifty in just 14 balls. After initial struggles, it seems like Sams has found his mojo which had made Mumbai spend ₹2.6 crore in the auctions on the pacer.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.