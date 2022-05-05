IPL 2022: Shane Watson feels 'a bit sorry' for Ravindra Jadeja, says CSK is built around MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have endured a far from perfect campaign in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, winning just three matches out of 10. They lie ninth in the IPL points table with six points from 10 games, ahead of Mumbai Indians at the very bottom.

Before the season, cricketing fans were in for a shock when Ravindra Jadeja took over as CSK skipper from MS Dhoni.

Inspite of his lack of experience as a captain, Jadeja was given the duties to lead the side, and yet did not live up to the expectations, with CSK winning just two out of the first eight games.

Last week, there was another twist in the tale when Jadeja gave back CSK captaincy to MS Dhoni, thereby stepping down from the role.

Former CSK all-rounder Shane Watson felt ‘a bit sorry ‘ for Jadeja, whose extra responsibility of captaincy affected his performance. Jadeja has managed just five wickets and 116 runs from 10 matches this season.

"When I had initially heard that Jadeja was going to take over, I was blown away! Because everyone knows the kind of respect and aura that MS Dhoni has on the field, it was always going to be difficult for Jadeja no matter what. In the end I do feel a little bit sorry for Jadeja, because he is a great cricketer and is only getting better,” said Watson on The Grade Cricketer podcast.

The Australian recalled his own exit as RR skipper back in 2015.

"But to see that they publicly sort of put him in that position, he really didn't have to get to that stage. I stepped down as a captain for Rajasthan so I know how difficult it is when you are under pressure, so kudos to Jadeja for making that call," the 40-year-old said.

Watson continued, saying that Dhoni was the man to lead the franchise.

"Even though Jadeja was told that he would potentially take over, things do change. If MS wants to play on, he can absolutely do whatever he wants. He has led CSK to another championship. Also deep down he had a point to prove in his batting and he showed that this season. The whole franchise is built around MS, whether it's just the leadership structure, team dynamics. He is the man to lead the franchise," Watson opined.

CSK next face Delhi Capitals on 8 May.

