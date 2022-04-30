IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja hands over CSK captaincy back to MS Dhoni

In a breaking development, IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings on Saturday decided to hand over the captaincy back to the experienced MS Dhoni, from Ravindra Jadeja, the team said in a statement.
“Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK.”
“MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game,” the franchise said in the statement.
CSK have endured a disappointing start to the ongoing season, with just two wins in eight games, and lie in ninth place in the 10-team IPL points table with four points. Prior to the start of the season, it was announced that Dhoni would be handing over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja, but that has so far not worked for the Chennai franchise.
CSK’s only two wins came against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, with the win against MI coming on 21 April.
Jadeja has scored just 112 runs thus far this season, while having taken just five wickets in eight matches.
CSK next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.
