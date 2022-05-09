Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

IPL 2022 schedule this week, 9 May to 15 May, timetable, match list and venue details

As we approach towards the end of this season's league stage of the Indian Premier League, it’s still unpredictable to name the playoff qualifiers so far. The victory of Chennai Super Kings against Delhi Capitals last night has made cricket enthusiasts busy calculating the top four squads.

While Mumbai Indians are already out of the competition, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings share the same points (8) from the same number of matches (11). Winning the rest of their encounters can make the playoffs race more interesting.

Both the new entrants, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, have already touched the magic figure of 16 points and are looking comfortable holding the top two places in the points tally. However, the KL Rahul-steered side is one step ahead of the Titans in terms of net run rate.

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are standing on the third and fourth spot with 14 points. Other three teams- Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings- are battling it out to enter the final four. These three sides have won five out of their 11 outings and share the same number of points.

The battles of this week can disturb the points table and it will be a great show to watch as every team except the Mumbai Indians are fighting for the playoff spots even at the dead-end of the tournament.

 

 

Date Match Venue Timing
09-May Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM
10-May Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 7:30 PM
11-May Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM
12-May Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians  Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM
13-May Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings  Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM
14-May  Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 7:30 PM
15-May Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans  Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 3:30 PM
15-May Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals  Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM

Updated Date: May 09, 2022 15:21:20 IST

Tags:

