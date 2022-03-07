IPL 2022 Full Schedule: Complete fixtures, match dates and timings, venues of all Indian Premier League matches

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will begin with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26.

A total of 74 matches will take place in the 2022 edition with 70 in the league stage that ends on May 22. The final will be played on May 29 and the schedule for the playoffs and the final will be announced later.

The 15th edition of IPL will be played across four venues — Wankhede Stadium and Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai, DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune.

Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium will host 20 matches each while 15 games will take place at the CCI and MCA International Stadium, Pune respectively.

Here's the full schedule of IPL 2022 league stage (match timings in IST):

March 26: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Wankhede stadium – 7.30 PM

March 27: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians – Cricket Club of India – 3.30 PM

March 27: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

March 28: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

March 29: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

March 30: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders – DY Patil stadium, 7.30 PM

March 31: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings – Cricket Club of India – 7.30 PM

April 1: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 2: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals – DY Patil Stadium – 3.30 PM

April 2: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals – MCA Stadium Pune – 7.30 PM

April 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings – Cricket Club of India – 7.30 PM

April 4: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants – DY Patil stadium – 7.30 PM

April 5: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 6: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

April 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals – DY Patil stadium – 7.30 PM

April 8: Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans – Cricket Club of India – 7.30 PM

April 9: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – DY Patil stadium – 3.30 PM

April 9: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

April 10: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals – Cricket Club of India – 3.30 PM

April 10: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants – Wankhede – 7.30 PM

April 11: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 13: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings – MCA Stadium, Pune 7.30 PM

April 14: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 15: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Cricket Club of India – 7.30 PM

April 16: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants – Cricket Club of India – 3.30 PM

April 16: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Wankhede – 7.30 PM

April 17: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – DY Patil Stadium – 3.30 PM

April 17: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings – MCA stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

April 18: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Cricket Club of India – 7.30 PM

April 19: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 20: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

April 21: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings – DY Patil Stadium, 7.30 PM

April 22: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals – MCA Stadium Pune, 7.30 PM

April 23: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans – DY Patil stadium, 3.30 PM

April 23: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Cricket Club of India – 7.30 PM

April 24: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians – Wankhede – 7.30 PM

April 25: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings – Wankhede – 7.30 PM

April 26: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals – MCA Stadium Pune, 7.30 PM

April 27: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Wankhede – 7.30 PM

April 28: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Wankhede – 7.30 PM

April 29: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

April 30: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Cricket Club of India – 3.30 PM

April 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians – DY Patil Stadium, 7.30 PM

May 1: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants – Wankhede – 3.30 PM

May 1: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings – MCA Stadium, Pune 7.30 PM

May 2: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals – Wankhede – 7.30 PM

May 3: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

May 4: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings – MCA Stadium, Pune, 7.30 PM

May 5: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Cricket Club of India -7.30 PM

May 6: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians – Cricket Club of India – 7.30 PM

May 7: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals – Wankhede – 3.30 PM

May 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

May 8: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Wankhede – 3.30 PM

May 8: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

May 9: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

May 10: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

May 11: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals – DY Patil Stadium, 7.30 PM

May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians – Wankhede – 7.30 PM

May 13: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings – Cricket Club of India – 7.30 PM

May 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

May 15: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans – Wankhede – 3.30 PM

May 15: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals – Cricket Club of India – 7.30 PM

May 16: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals – DY Patil Stadium, 7.30 PM

May 17: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Wankhede – 7.30 PM

May 18: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants – DY Patil Stadium, 7.30 PM

May 19: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans – Wankhede – 7.30 PM

May 20: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings – Cricket Club of India – 7.30 PM

May 21: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals – Wankhede – 7.30 PM

May 22: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings – Wankhede – 7.30 PM

