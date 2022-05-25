IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) road to Eliminator

The social media was on fire when Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium. This probably was one of the most sought after games of this edition as a lot was at stake, a lot!

The equation was pretty simple. Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore were in the race for the fourth place in the points table. While RCB had 16 points from their 14 matches, DC had 14 from their 13 games before the clash against MI. If DC had won this one, they would have marched ahead on the basis of a better NRR in comparison to RCB's despite having the same number of points.

But that didn't really happen as MI spoiled the party for the Capitals. They defeated the Rishabh Pant-led side by 5 wickets and knocked them out of the competition. RCB had a decent start to the tournament under new skipper Faf du Plessis but three defeats on the trot against SRH, RR and GT left them in a spot of bother. And the net run-rate took a beating too.

In the business end of the competition, RCB got their act together and won three out of their last four fixtures to finish the league stage at 16 points. RCB will now face Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator match on Wednesday in Kolkata. Here's a look at their road to the playoffs:

Matches and Results.

1) RCB vs PBKS: PBKS won by 5 wickets

2) KKR vs RCB: RCB won by 3 wickets

3) RR vs RCB: RCB won by 4 wickets

4) MI vs RCB: RCB won by 7 wickets

5) CSK vs RCB: CSK won by 23 runs

6) RCB vs DC: RCB won by 16 runs

7) RCB vs LSG: RCB won by 18 runs

8) RCB vs SRH: SRH won by 9 wickets

9) RR vs RCB: RR won by 29 runs

10) RCB vs GT: GT won by 6 wickets

11) RCB vs CSK: RCB won by 13 runs

12) RCB vs SRH: RCB won by 67 runs

13) PBKS vs RCB: PBKS won by 54 runs

14) GT vs RCB: RCB won by 8 wickets

