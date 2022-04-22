IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma registers unwanted record with most ducks in IPL history

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma created an unwanted record during the encounter against Chennai Super Kings at DY Patil Stadium on Thursday after he was dismissed for a two-ball duck by Mukesh Choudhary.

This was the 14th instance when Rohit got out for a duck, most by any batter. The right-handed batter surpassed Piyush Chawla, Mandeep Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Parthiv Patel who all have 13 ducks to their names.

The MI captain hasn’t really had the greatest of time with the bat in this edition of IPL. He has scores of 41, 10, 3, 26, 28, 6 and 0 in seven matches so far.

Talking about the game, MI’s struggle in this season continued after they suffered yet another defeat. Batting first, the Rohit Sharma-led side had a dismal start to the proceedings after they lost both the openers in the first over itself.

The Mumbai team didn’t really get back on track and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. It was Tilak Varma who showed some resistance and helped the side put 155/7 in 20 overs on the board and scored 51* off 43.

Mukesh Choudhary returned with figures of 3/19 in three overs for the Super Kings.

Later, CSK too lost a couple of early wickets before Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu came in for the rescue with a 50-run stand for the third wicket but Uthappa’s departure for 30 off 25 once again broke the shackles and MI scalped wickets regularly from thereon.

The Chennai team required 17 in the final over with Jaydev Unadkat with the ball and Pretorius up against him with MS Dhoni at the non-striker’s end.

The left-handed pacer removed Pretorius on the very first ball but couldn’t really capitalize on the start that he got in that over. Dwayne Bravo who came out to bat next rotated the strike and the equation was down to 16 needed off four with Dhoni on strike.

The wicket-keeper batter smashed a maximum on the third delivery and followed it with a boundary and couple on the next two balls respectively. The side now needed four off the final ball and Dhoni once again made sure that he took the team over the line.

The right-hander scored a four on the last ball to clinch a win for CSK by three wickets.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.