MS Dhoni vs Jaydev Unadkat: How the drama unfolded in last over of CSK vs MI IPL 2022 contest

The Chennai Super Kings might have had a disappointing run in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League but their fans had a lot to cheer about when “vintage” MS Dhoni unfolded another brilliance with the bat against Mumbai Indians at DY Patil Stadium on Thursday and took the team over the line in a last-ball thriller.

CSK needed 17 in the final over with Dwaine Pretorius facing Jaydev Unadkat and Dhoni at the non-striker’s end while chasing target of 156 runs.

19.1: The left-handed pacer bowled this first delivery of the over, full and on the stumps. Pretorius couldn’t really do much about it and was trapped in front.

This kind of shot is totally demoralising to any bowler. Had the desired effect. @msdhoni #devastating pic.twitter.com/0aCUxdYpZH — simon hughes (@theanalyst) April 21, 2022

He’s still got it - 16 to win off 4 balls - @msdhoni #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/WQH5t0WWu2 — simon hughes (@theanalyst) April 21, 2022

The on-field umpire initially turned down the LBW appeal, thinking it had pitched outside the leg stumps line but Rohit Sharma went for the review. The DRS showed that the ball was pitched in line and would have gone on to hit the stumps sending Pretorius back in the hut.

19.2: Dwayne Bravo was the next batter who came out in the middle with the side now needing 17 in 5 balls and the right-hander without wasting anytime, took a single on this second delivery. Unadkat bowled another full length delivery on the pads and Bravo just flicked it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.

Unadkat was now up against Dhoni with 16 runs needed off the final four balls.

19.3: The left-hander bowled the third ball in the slot, offering the width and Dhoni just smoked this one straight back for a maximum bringing down the equation to 10 needed off 3.

19.4: The six was followed by a four. Unadkat bowled a slow bouncer which Dhoni pulled away over short fine leg for a boundary.

The Super Kings now needed 6 from two deliveries.

19.5: Unadkat went full and on the pads on this penultimate delivery but Dhoni negotiated this pretty well to get a couple around deep mid-wicket region.

The game came down to the wire with CSK needing 4 off the last ball and Dhoni on strike.

19.6: Unadkat bowled a low full toss and Dhoni who shuffled across the stumps chopped it away fine for a boundary as there was no one in the deep on leg-side.

The Chennai Super Kings won the match by three wickets on the final ball with Dhoni adding another “last-over” finishes to his portfolio as the wicket-keeper batter remained unbeaten at 28 off 13.

