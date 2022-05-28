IPL 2022, Qualifier 2: 'I stand proud of the team', Faf du Plessis praises RCB teammates after RR loss

Captain Faf du Plessis rued the fact that his team Royal Challengers Bangalore did not have enough runs on the board as they lost by seven wickets to Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 Qualifier 2.

Batting first, RCB could only manage 157/8 with Rajat Patidar making the highest score of 58. RR completed the chase in 18.1 overs with Jos Buttler smashing 106 not out.

"When we walked off the field we felt we were a bit short. It was pretty challenging with the new ball, it moved around a bit. But we got through the first six without much damage. It felt like Test cricket in that first session. More bounce really. Still, we felt 180 was par," said Faf du Plessis.

Despite elimination, the RCB skipper praised his team for making it to the Qualifier 2.

"I am really proud otherwise. It has been a great season for RCB. My first season to see how special the crowds have been for us.

"Harshal [Patel], DK [Dinesh Karthik], all the guys who are picked for India deserve it. I stand proud of the team even though we were not at our best tonight and against a very strong Rajasthan Royals side," he said.

The South African also reserved special praise for RCB fans as his side's IPL 2022 campaign came to an end, and added that the future is bright for the franchise.

"There is some really nice young talent in our squad, and you have a three-year plan. That's what you look to maximise. You can see how good Rajat has been after he came in," du Plessis added.

"Our fans have been the most obvious thing. You go to any game anywhere and you have RCB-RCB chanted. The guys were emotional when we heard the RCB chants even when playing Mumbai. So well done to our fans and thank you very much."

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score Update, Latest IPL Schedule 2022 and IPL 2022 Points table, Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.