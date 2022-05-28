IPL 2022, Qualifier 2 Stat Attack: Jos Buttler adds another feather to his hat, Siraj creates unwanted record

Rajasthan Royals marched into the final of IPL 2022 after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets during Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad.

Opting to bowl first, the Royals rode on some fine bowling from Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy to restrict RCB to 157/8 in 20 overs. Both the bowlers bagged a three-wicket haul each while Rajat Patidar was the pick of the batters for RCB as he notched up a fifty.

But the real drama unfolded when Jos Buttler came out to bat in the middle and single-handedly took the Rajasthan team over the line. Buttler scored his fourth ton in the tournament and remained unbeaten at 106 off 60 deliveries to take the side home.

RR will now play Gujarat Titans in the final scheduled to take place on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

We now take a look at some of the interesting facts.

1) Jos Buttler hit the fourth hundred of the tournament. He has now equalled Virat Kohli's record. Kohli had notched up 4 centuries during the 2016 edition of the IPL.

2) Mohammed Siraj has now conceded the most number of sixes in one season of IPL. He was hit for 31 maximums during IPL 2022.

3) Rajat Patidar is only the second Indian player to score 50+ scores in Eliminator & Qualifier 2 of an IPL Season. He scored a hundred against LSG and followed it with a fifty against RR. Suresh Raina scored 50+ scores in Eliminator & Qualifier 2 during the 2014 edition.

4) Rajat Patidar tops the list of Indian batters with the most runs in playoffs of a single IPL Season. He scored a total of 170 runs this season.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.