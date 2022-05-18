IPL 2022 playoff scenarios: How RR, LSG, DC, RCB, KKR, PBKS, SRH can qualify

IPL 2022 Playoff qualification: Sunrisers Hyderabad ended their five match losing streak in the Indian Premier League with a slender 3-run win over Mumbai Indians on Tuesday (17 May). It could have been a bigger victory margin had it not been for Tim David's 46 run knock from 18 balls.

The win keeps SRH's hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive - however small. Five-time IPL champions MI, on the other hand, have already been out of reckoning alongside four-time winners Chennai Super Kings. The only team to book a spot in the knockouts are Gujarat Titans.

That leaves three spots left to fill and seven teams in contention - Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings and SRH.

Before we dwell on the IPL 2022 playoff scenarios, a quick look at the points table.

IPL Points Table on 17 May:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 GT (Q) 13 10 3 0 +0.391 20 2 RR 13 8 5 0 +0.304 16 3 LSG 13 8 5 0 +0.262 16 4 DC 13 7 6 0 +0.255 14 5 RCB 13 7 6 0 -0.323 14 6 KKR 13 6 7 0 +0.160 12 7 PBKS 13 6 7 0 -0.043 12 8 SRH 13 6 7 0 -0.230 12 9 CSK 13 4 9 0 -0.206 8 10 MI 13 3 10 0 -0.577 6

IPL 2022 Playoff scenarios

Rajasthan Royals (16 points, +0.304 NRR)

Remaining fixture: vs CSK on 20 May

RR have their fate in their hands. A win and they're through. A big defeat could hurt their chances but it looks extremely likely at this stage and given how CSK have fared this season.

Lucknow Super Giants (16 points, +0.262 NRR)

Remaining fixture: vs KKR on 18 May

LSG can qualify for the playoffs if they beat KKR at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday (18 May). A big defeat would give RCB a shot at booking the playoffs spot. KL Rahul-led side were consistent before suffering consecutive losses.

Delhi Capitals (14 points, +0.255 NRR)

Remaining fixtures: vs MI (21 May)

DC are helped significantly by their strong net run rate of +0.255. A win against MI will take them through. But a defeat would open the possibility for RCB to go through. Although given both would be on 16 points and NRR would be the tiebreaker, things would still be in DC's favour.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (14 points, -0.323 NRR)

Remaining fixture: vs GT on 19 May

Straightforward way for RCB to qualify is by beating GT by a huge margin and hope MI do them a favour by beating DC. If DC win, RCB will have to rely on either RR or LSG to lose.

Kolkata Knight Riders (12 points, +0.160 NRR)

Remaining fixtures: vs LSG (18 May)

To make it through, KKR have to beat LSG and then hope GT beat RCB and MI beat DC. That would ensure 14 points for four teams and bring things on NRR.

Punjab Kings (12 points, -0.043 NRR)

Remaining fixtures: vs SRH (22 May)

PBKS need to beat SRH and hope MI beat DC and GT beat RCB. That would bring three teams on 14 points or even four provided KKR beat LSG in the fixture on Wednesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (12 points, -0.230 NRR)

Remaining fixtures: vs PBKS (22 May)

SRH kept themselves alive with a slender win over MI. But it's only a slim hope. Kane Williamson, who has jetted off home for the birth of his second child, will not be available for what could well be a dead rubber against PBKS. They need KKR, RCB and DC to lose and go for a big win over Punjab to stand any chance.

