Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Kane Williamson flies home for birth of second child, will miss rest of IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad Kane Williamson has hopped aboard a flight to New Zealand to welcome the latest addition to his family. This would be Williamson's second child with partner Sarah Raheem.

The announcement comes on the heels of SRH's 3-run victory against Mumbai Indians, which kept Hyderabad's hopes of making the playoffs alive, even if slim.

SRH are currently eighth in the league table having garnered 12 points from 13 matches and are currently tied with and preceded by Punjab Kings (7th spot) and Kolkata Knight Riders (6th spot) due to inferior Net Run Rate (NRR).

Williamson has captained SRH for 13 matches this season after being retained but has struggled with the bat, scoring just 216 runs at a strike rate of 93.51.

SRH next take on PBKS on 22 May at the Wankhede Stadium to defend their outcome in the league.

Recently, on 8 May, Shimron Hetmyer broke the bio bubble to be in Guyana with his wife for the birth of his first child.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsIPL Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 and  IPL 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 18, 2022 12:03:02 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights, IPL 2022 KKR vs SRH, Full Cricket Score: KKR thrash SRH by 54 runs to collect third win in four games
First Cricket News

Highlights, IPL 2022 KKR vs SRH, Full Cricket Score: KKR thrash SRH by 54 runs to collect third win in four games

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live update - Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs SRH cricket score, 61st IPL Match Live Coverage: Kolkata Knight Riders live to fight another day as they thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad by 54 runs to collect their sixth win of the season!

IPL 2022: KKR hammer SRH to collect third win in four games to keep themselves in playoff run
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: KKR hammer SRH to collect third win in four games to keep themselves in playoff run

Kolkata Knight Riders kept themselves alive in the race for the playoffs with a crucial and heavy 54-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad that elevates them to sixth place in the points table with a match to go for them in the league stage.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2022 preview: Kolkata face Hyderabad in do-or-die battle
First Cricket News

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2022 preview: Kolkata face Hyderabad in do-or-die battle

A defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad will mean elimination from IPL 2022 for Kolkata Knight Riders.