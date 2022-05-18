Kane Williamson flies home for birth of second child, will miss rest of IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad Kane Williamson has hopped aboard a flight to New Zealand to welcome the latest addition to his family. This would be Williamson's second child with partner Sarah Raheem.

: Our skipper Kane Williamson is flying back to New Zealand, to usher in the latest addition to his family. Here's everyone at the #Riser camp wishing Kane Williamson and his wife a safe delivery and a lot of happiness!#OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise pic.twitter.com/3CFbvN60r4 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 18, 2022

The announcement comes on the heels of SRH's 3-run victory against Mumbai Indians, which kept Hyderabad's hopes of making the playoffs alive, even if slim.

SRH are currently eighth in the league table having garnered 12 points from 13 matches and are currently tied with and preceded by Punjab Kings (7th spot) and Kolkata Knight Riders (6th spot) due to inferior Net Run Rate (NRR).

Williamson has captained SRH for 13 matches this season after being retained but has struggled with the bat, scoring just 216 runs at a strike rate of 93.51.

SRH next take on PBKS on 22 May at the Wankhede Stadium to defend their outcome in the league.

Recently, on 8 May, Shimron Hetmyer broke the bio bubble to be in Guyana with his wife for the birth of his first child.

