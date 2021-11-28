IPL 2022 Player Retention Live streaming: When and where to watch event

The Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 2022 season promises to be a much grander affair with the introduction of two new teams — the Ahmedabad and Lucknow franchises, thereby taking the total number of teams in the tournament to 10. On 25 October, it was announced that Ahmedabad and Lucknow would be the two new entrants after the two franchises were bought by CVC Capital Partners and business tycoon Sanjeev Goenka’s RPSG Group.

Ahead of the 2022 edition, there will also be the Mega Auction that is slated to take place sometime soon, with the official date yet to be announced.

But before that, the eight existing franchises have been set a deadline of 30 November for submitting the names of players they wish to retain.

As for the two new franchises, they will have a timeline from 1 December to 25 December to pick their players, as per a Cricbuzz report.

And according a PTI report, the BCCI have allotted Rs 90 crore as salary cap for all 10 teams, while the eight existing teams can retain upto a maximum of four players (Maximum of two overseas players).

In December, the two new teams would be eligible to pick a maximum of three players (two Indians and one overseas) ahead of the mega auctions.

A total of Rs 42 crore will be deducted in case of four retentions, Rs 33 crore in case of three retentions, Rs 24 crore in case of two and Rs 14 crore in case of one retention.

While CSK skipper MS Dhoni and RCB’s Virat Kohli look all but set to continue with their respective teams, the likes of former DC skipper Shreyas Iyer, who missed part of last season due to injury, could go back into the auction pool.

Here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch the IPL 2022 player retention event:

When will the IPL 2022 player retention even take place?

The IPL 2022 player retention event will take place on 30 November, 2021.

What time is the IPL 2022 player retention event?

The IPL 2022 player retention event is scheduled to start at 5 pm IST.

Where can I watch the IPL 2022 player retention event?

The IPL 2022 player retention event will be telecast on the Star Sports Network, with LIVE streaming on Disney + Hotstar. You can also follow news and LIVE updates on Firstpost.com.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.