IPL 2022 Auction: Retention rules, likely player retentions, salary cap and all you need to know

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is going to get bigger and better from 2022, with the addition of two new franchises — Ahmedabad and Lucknow, starting from the next season onwards.

On 25 October, the two were named new entrants into the cash-rich league. While Kolkata-based business tycoon Sanjeev Goenka’s RPSG group claimed the Lucknow franchise for Rs 7,090 crore, international equity investment firm CVC Capital successfully clinched the bid for the Ahmedabad counterpart for Rs 5,600 crore.

The inclusion of two teams coincides with the IPL mega Auction that is set to take place soon, ahead of the IPL 2022.

However, the deadline for player retentions for the initial eight teams is fast approaching, with the franchises being asked to submit the names by 30 November.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the two new teams have a timeline from 1 December to 25 December to pick their players.

There have been significant developments within the IPL teams already, building up to the new season. According to NDTV, Rajasthan Royals have decided to retain their skipper Sanju Samson for the new season. RR endured a disappointing campaign this year finishing seventh, but Samson managed to score 484 runs from 14 matches at a strike rate of 136.72.

A report in news agency PTI in October stated that the BCCI had allotted Rs 90 crore as salary cap for the 10 IPL franchises, while also allowing a total of four retentions for the eight original teams.

The report also added that Lucknow and Ahmedabad would be given a choice to pick three players from the auction pool once the other eight teams have confirmed their retentions.

Here’s all you need to know about the likely IPL retentions and the retention rules:

What are IPL retention rules?

All franchises barring the two new ones of Lucknow and Ahmedabad will be able to retain a maximum of four players (Maximum three Indians and two overseas players). And following that, in December, the two new teams will be able to select a maximum of three players (Maximum of two Indians and one overseas player) before the mega auctions take place.

What is the salary cap?

The salary cap for all 10 teams will be at Rs 90 crores. However, based on the number of retentions, deductions would apply. Rs 42 crore will be deducted from the funds in case of four retentions, Rs 33 crore in case of three, Rs 24 crore in case of two, and just in case of one retention, Rs 14 crore.

Likely player retentions for IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings: According to a recent report in The Indian Express, four-time IPL champions CSK are likely to retain skipper MS Dhoni for as many as three seasons.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad were influential in CSK’s road to the IPL title in October this year, and the duo could be retained along with the skipper, the report adds.

England’s Moeen Ali could be the fourth retained player, but if Ali fails to commit to CSK, pacer Sam Curran might be their fourth retained player instead.

Suresh Raina, who had a dismal outing this season with just 160 runs to his name, is likely to be among the released CSK players. Raina failed to get going in most of the matches and also missed out in playing crucial knockout fixtures.

Mumbai Indians: The same Indian Express report that reported on CSK’s likely retentions goes on to say that Mumbai Indians, CSK’s fiercest rivals, will retain their talismanic skipper Rohit Sharma and pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Negotiations are on with star West Indian performer Kieron Pollard on possibly retaining him, while Ishan Kishan also looks like possible retention.

However, the five-time champions are aiming to release Suryakumar Yadav, and then attempt to buy him back at the auction pool, the report adds.

Delhi Capitals: Delhi Capitals are largely known for recruiting young talents capable of performing under pressure situations. DC finished top of the points table with 20 points, but faltered to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Qualifier 2, failing to reach the final for a second consecutive time.

They were captained by Rishabh Pant after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out (of the India leg) with a shoulder injury when the season started earlier this year. He continued to lead the side the side in the UAE leg as well when Iyer returned from injury. Pant is all but set to be retained by the franchise, according to an ESPNCricinfo report. While the report adds that Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and South Africa’s Anrich Nortje could be the other retained players. Iyer has reportedly opted to go to the auction pool.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli stepped down from RCB captaincy at the end of last season, but he is set to continue playing for the franchise, making him an obvious retention choice.

Glenn Maxwell had a brilliant season with RCB scoring 513 runs, and he could be another retention, along with Devdutt Padikkal and one of Yuzvendra Chahal or Mohammad Siraj , according to a report in Cricbuzz.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Kolkata Knight Riders had a stellar season of IPL this year where they finished runners-up after losing to CSK, and Cricbuzz says that they would be retaining Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine. Varun had a brilliant season where he picked 18 wickets fr5om 17 games, while Narine too enjoyed a fine run of form with the ball, with 16 wickets from 14 matches.

Another West Indian in Andre Russell also looks set to be retained by the Kolkata franchise, while Shubman Gill who also had a productive season scoring 478 runs is another one of their four likely retentions.

Rajasthan Royals: According to a report on NDTV, the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals have decided to retain their skipper Sanju Samson. This comes after another disappointing season for the Jaipur-based franchise where they finished seventh, but Samson still scored 484 runs from 14 matches.

While according to ESPNCricinfo, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Liam Livingstone and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the front-runners for the other three slots.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Skipper Kane Williamson seems like a straightforward choice of retention for Sunrisers Hyderabad, as per Cricbuzz.

SRH are not expected to make more than two retentions, with Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan being the likely other, but Rashid is reportedly unhappy with him being the second choice after Williamson in the retention list.

Punjab Kings: Skipper KL Rahul’s stay at Punjab Kings has been talked about for a while now, and a report in NDTV says Punjab may part ways with Rahul.

Shah Rukh Khan has been a revelation for PBKS and he showcased once again in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy final against Karnataka with a last-ball six, that helped Tamil Nadu defend the title. Shahrukh is likely to be retained, along with Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh.

