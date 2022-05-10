IPL 2022 Orange Cap: Jos Buttler powers Rajasthan Royals; KL Rahul closing in

IPL 2022 Orange Cap: Jos Buttler continues to fly in this edition of the IPL and if Rajasthan Royals make it to the finals, the opener has a real shot of challenging Virat Kohli’s feat of scoring 973 runs in a single IPL season. The English wicket-keeper batter has been in a league of his own this season and has single-handedly won more than a couple of games for Rajasthan Royals. All he now needs is support from a couple of other batters if Rajasthan harbour any hopes of reclaiming their maiden season feat.

Buttler has been powering Rajasthan to fast starts all season and now as the tournament enters the business phase, he leads almost all the batting charts. In 11 innings, the right-hander has scored 618 runs at an average of 61.80 with a staggering strike rate of 152.21. This includes three centuries and three half-centuries. His highest score this season reads 116 runs. If his form is anything to go by, it looks rather difficult for other batters to catch up to him and grab his orange cap.

Following Buttler is one of the most prolific and consistent run-scorers in the IPL – the Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul. He has once again crossed 400 runs in a season and despite bagging a few ducks, he has managed to score 451 runs in 11 innings at an average of 50.11 and with a strike rate of 145.01. He has already slammed two tons this season – both against the Mumbai Indians and looks all set to lead his side through to the playoffs.

Coming in at number 3 in this table is Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis. Despite not getting enough support from Virat Kohli this season, du Plessis has taken up the mantle to provide the starts to his side. In 12 innings so far, he has scored 389 runs with a highest score of 96. He averages 35.36 and has a strike rate of 132.76.

