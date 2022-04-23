IPL 2022: 'Jos has a cheat code for batting', Twitter reacts to Buttler's breathtaking ton against Delhi Capitals

There is no stopping for Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League. The wicketkeeper-batter pulled off his second consecutive ton of the season against their northern rival Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Buttler's outstanding knock of 116 runs steered the Rajasthan Royals' side to clinch a 15-run victory against Delhi.

After slamming a match-winning hundred against Kolkata Knight Riders a few days back, the Englishman once again displayed his power-hitting abilities Friday. Currently, he is the leading run-scorer of the tournament with a huge margin, possessing the Orange Cap of IPL 2022.

Following the innings, Buttler bagged his third three-digit score of the season and joined the exclusive list of Virat Kohli and Micheal Klinger for batters to score three or more centuries in a T20 tournament.

Stepping onto the crease with his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal, Buttler initiated the show with a couple of boundaries in the first over. Indian youngster Padikkal got his form back. He assisted Buttler with some delightful strokes and made a half-century to his name. The duo added 155 runs together on board before Padikkal got dismissed in the 16th over, bowled by Khaleel Ahmed. Buttler was one run short of the three-figure mark when Padikkal was sent back to the pavilion.

After getting the strike from Samson, he pushed the ball to the wide long-on and took a comfortable double to breach his ton in 57 deliveries. His exhilarating innings came to an end after he got dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman in the 19th over. He mistimed the low full-toss delivery and found David Warner at long-on.

Buttler left the ground sweated in satisfaction making 116 runs in 65 balls with a magnificent strike rate of 178.78. His firing innings was laced with nine fours and nine sixes.

With the contribution of Buttler, Padikkal, and Samson, Rajasthan Royals successfully put up a mammoth score of 222 in 20 Overs. The century by Buttler produced a delightful moment among the fans. Cricket crazy people across the world applauded him for creating the storm in the field. Congratulatory Tweets poured in to mark the memorable innings.

Here are some of the reactions:

Jos has a cheat code for batting 😂 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 22, 2022

Jos Buttler ka naam Josh Buttler hona chahiye! Incredible hitting by him and @rajasthanroyals. This is a belter of a wicket and I have a feeling that the match is wide open.#DCvRR pic.twitter.com/Bzh3DcAroy — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 22, 2022

In reply, DC's opening duo of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner started the show quite in style but could not remain in the crease for a long time. DC innings came to an end with 207 runs on board following a no-ball controversy in the final over. The Rishabh Pant-led side lost by 15 runs and the skipper top-scored with a 24-ball 44.

