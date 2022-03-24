IPL 2022: MS Dhoni passes CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja, how cricket fraternity reacted

MS Dhoni, captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has decided to pass the baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Dhoni, who has led the team since its inception in 2008, with the exception of two seasons when the team was banned, made this swift decision just two days before the commencement of IPL 2022.

Jadeja will take over as captain, becoming the third player to do so after MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. The big announcement was made today (24 March) by the Chennai Super Kings on their official website.

Though Dhoni has stepped down as captain, he will remain with the team for this season and beyond, confirmed the official statement.

Several personalities in cricket reacted to Dhoni's decision shortly after the official statement. According to Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, Dhoni's departure from the captaincy is "not entirely surprising given the person he is." He also thinks that Dhoni may not even play in every game.

Dhoni handing over the captaincy is big news (after all he is CSK!) but not entirely surprising given the person he is. I don't think he will play every game either. Just like him. (Will miss those wonderful presentations with him though!) — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 24, 2022

Kris Srikkanth, former India captain and member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, was left surprised by the decision.

#MSDhoni quits as captain never in a million years did i think it was possible! What a leader @msdhoni has been and what a legacy he leaves for @imjadeja to carry the baton of the best team in the Ipl by a mile @ChennaiIPL! — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) March 24, 2022

Wasim Jaffer, another former India cricketer, tweeted a clip from the film Bahubali with the caption, "MS Dhoni leaving CSK captaincy and continuing as a player."

MS Dhoni leaving CSK captaincy and continuing as a player: #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/auPPAtvxM3 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 24, 2022

The official Twitter accounts of team RCB and RR also shared a post each paying tribute to the cricket legend.

It's been a pleasure, MS Dhoni (C). pic.twitter.com/lNP2eMHdqf — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 24, 2022

The official Netflix South India Twitter handle referred to Dhoni as "thalaivare", which means leader/boss.

After Rohit Sharma, Dhoni is the IPL's second most successful captain, having bagged four titles in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. He also holds the second-best win percentage (59.6) in the league and won 121 matches and lost 82.

