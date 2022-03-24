IPL 2022: MS Dhoni quits as CSK skipper, hands over captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja

In a significant development ahead of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), MS Dhoni has quit as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper and handed over the responsibility to Ravindra Jadeja, the franchise said in a statement on Thursday.

"MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond,” said CSK in their statement.

In terms of IPL titles, Dhoni ranks second in the list having led the Chennai franchise to four title wins, their latest coming in 2021.

As far as number of wins is concerned, Dhoni tops the list, with 121 wins in 204 matches as skipper (Both CSK and RPS combined), with a win per cent of 59.60.

CSK first won the IPL in 2010 under Dhoni, and successfully defended it in 2011. Only Mumbai Indians (MI) have more IPL trophies in history of the tournament (5).

In the years when CSK were suspended due to the IPL spot-fixing scandal, Dhoni had led Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017, and led CSK to their third title in 2018, their first year since return.

More to follow

