IPL 2022: How Rashid Khan helped GT rattle LSG to secure his team's playoffs berth

Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan played a key role in his side's successful outing against the Lucknow Super Giants after the spinner returned with a four-wicket haul in Pune on Tuesday. The Gujarat bowlers rattled the Lucknow batting order and bundled them out for 82 while defending a target of 145 to win the match by 62 runs.

With this win, the Hardik Pandya-led side became the first team in IPL 2022 to register a place in the playoffs.

Rashid was introduced by the skipper in the eighth over of the innings and the right-arm bowler didn't waste much time to bag his first wicket. He bowled a relatively slower googly to Krunal Pandya who tried to reach the line of the ball but missed it completely and the ball went past the outside edge of the bat.

The batter subsequently lost balance and was out of the crease and Wriddhiman Saha did the rest behind the wickets. Krunal was out stumped for five off as many balls, leaving Super Giants in a spot of bother at 45/4.

Later, on the final delivery of the 12th over, Rashid sent Jason Holder packing for one run off two balls after trapping him in front of the stumps.

The right-hander tried to go across the line of the stumps but was beaten by the leg break that zipped sharply and hit on the inside of his back pad in front of the middle stump to send him packing.

Rashid then removed Deepak Hooda on the very first ball of the 14th over. Hooda went for the sweep on a delivery that was pitched around the middle-stump channel but had some extra bounce on it.

The ball took the top edge of the bat and went over the wicket-keeper but gave enough time to Mohammed Shami who was stationed at short fine leg to complete a good running catch. Hooda was the ninth wicket to go down for LSG and Avesh Khan was the last batter in.

He tried to take on Rashid and smacked him for a couple of sixes on the trot but the spinner used his experience to perfection to make the batter's stay a brief one.

Avesh once again tried to for the aggressive stroke across the line but couldn't make a proper connection. Saha who collected the ball cleanly behind the stumps convinced the skipper to take the DRS after an unsuccessful appeal for a caught behind.

The UltraEdge showed some spike which meant that the ball had hit some part of the bat. Avesh was eventually out for a three-ball 12 and was the last man to get dismissed.

Rashid returned with figures of 4/24 in 3.5 overs eventually.

