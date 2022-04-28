IPL 2022: God willing if I have to bowl 155 kph, I will do it one day, says Umran Malik

Umran Malik was the Player of the Match in Thursday's IPL 2022 encounter despite his side Sunrisers Hyderabad losing to Gujarat Titans. While GT chased down the stiff target of 196 to clinch the match, Malik with his fearsome bowling became the first IPL bowler to take the first five wickets of an innings as he returned with sensational match figures of 5/25.

The highlight of Malik's bowling has been his tearaway pace. He has consistently bowled over 150 kph this season, picking up a total of 15 wickets in eight matches at an average of 15.93 and economy rate of 7.97.

After receiving the Player of the Match trophy at the Wankhede Stadium, Malik said that he would like to bowl at 155 kph one day, but currently, his focus is on bowling in the right areas.

"I always bowl fast but I've been trying to bowl better lines and lengths. The ground is slightly on the smaller side so the idea is to stay on the stumps, mix the pace and try to keep the ball within the stumps. God willing if I have to bowl 155 kph, I will do it one day. But at the moment, all I want to do is bowl well," he said at the post-match ceremony.

Watch: SRH pacer Umran Malik demolishes GT batting order with 5-wicket haul

Meanwhile, Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has vouched for Malik's inclusion in the Indian team as early as during the upcoming UK tour.

"The next for him, I think is the Indian team," Gavaskar said on Star Sports after the GT vs SRH match. "He might not play in the XI because India have got Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav. So, he might not play.

"But just travelling with the group, travelling with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, sharing the dressing room with them... just look what is going to happen to him!"

India's tour of the UK begins on 26 June with two T20Is against Ireland in Dublin. They are also scheduled to play a Test, three T20Is and three ODIs against England.

