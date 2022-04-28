Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Watch: SRH pacer Umran Malik demolishes GT batting order with 5-wicket haul

  • FP Trending
  • April 28th, 2022
  • 12:31:24 IST

In Wednesday’s clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, SRH pacer Umran Malik put up a one-man show and single-handedly destroyed the Titans batting line-up at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Malik picked up a brilliant five-wicket haul against the Hardik Pandya-led team.

The young Jammu and Kashmir pacer has caught the attention of the world with his accurate bowling this season.

Chasing a target of 196, GT sent Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill to begin the chase. But Malik, who was breathing fire with the ball, cleaned up Gill in his very first over. He then dismissed GT skipper Pandya with a steep bouncer in his second over.

In the 14th over, the 22-year-old produced an absolutely stunning yorker to rattle Saha's stumps. The 152.8 kmph delivery knocked out the stumps with accuracy and left spectators in disbelief. With this Malik bagged his third wicket, while Saha, who had made 68 runs of 38, walked back to the dugout.

Malik did not stop there. The pacer further went on to complete his five-wicket haul after dismissing David Miller and Abhinav Manohar.

Malik gave away only 25 runs in four overs, and took the second five-for in the tournament. With 15 wickets, he now stands tied second with fellow pacer T Natarajan on the list of Purple Cap contenders. The duo are just behind Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal who has taken 18 wickets in 8 games.

Malik’s sensational five-wicket haul helped SRH to get the upper hand over GT's top order. But Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan's last over heroics won Titans the match by 5 wickets. However, Malik’s impressive spell did not go unnoticed as he won the Player of the Match award.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Chennai Super Kings next on 1 May.

