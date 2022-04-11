IPL 2022: 'Game Changer', Twitter hails Kuldeep Yadav as Delhi Capitals trump KKR

Kuldeep Yadav spun a web around Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday as Delhi Capitals won their IPL 2022 match by 44 runs at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

As has been the norm this season, Shreyas Iyer won the toss and KKR bowled first, but this did not yield the required results as Delhi openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner notched up 93 runs for the first wicket in no time. There was a mid-innings stutter, but some late onslaught by Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur saw Delhi post 215 runs at the end of 20 overs.

In response, KKR never could find any momentum as Ajinkya Rahane survived two appeals, but was eventually dismissed cheaply. KKR lost both openers in the powerplay. Captain Shreyas Iyer looked in good form and scored a 33-ball 54 but he did not get any support from the other end. Nitish Rana with 30 runs was the next highest scorer for the side.

Kuldeep Yadav continued his stellar return to form and picked up a four-wicket haul. His best ball was the googly that deceived Shreyas Iyer and got him stumped. Andre Russell could not hit his stride as the chase tapered off during the end of the innings.

“I am not trying too much. I am just focussing on my rhythm ever since I came back into the Indian team. The lengths were really good in all my wickets against both Shreyas and Cummins,” Kuldeep said at the end of the match.

Khaleel Ahmed too looked good with the new ball as well as in the middle phase and proved to be the difference in the end. Delhi Capitals needed this win and this should give them a lot of confidence.

After watching the thrilling match, Twitter users were all praise for Kuldeep Yadav and Delhi Capitals.

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh called Kuldeep Yadav a game-changer.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan called Kuldeep Yadav the 'find' of this season.

Here is how the KKR dressing room reacted.

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg was all praise for Kuldeep Yadav’s athleticism. The spinner pulled off a sensational catch of his own bowling to remove Umesh Yadav.

Wasim Jaffer spoke about Kuldeep in his own inimitable style. Kuldeep played for KKR till last season.

Here are other reactions:

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.