Watch: Kuldeep Yadav takes a sensational catch off his own bowling in Player of the Match performance

Kuldeep Yadav pulled off a stunning catch off his bowling to complete a four-wicket haul as Delhi Capitals defeated the spinner's former side Kolkata Knight Riders by 44 runs in an IPL encounter on Sunday.

The left-arm wrist-spinner, who has been out of form for a while, is making a comeback of sorts with a successful IPL season so far in which he has taken 10 wickets in the four matches.

His best bowling performance of the season came on Sunday night in a high-scoring game against KKR at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai which helped DC get their campaign back on the track after consecutive defeats.

Kuldeep finished the match with figures of 4/35 and was declared the Player of the Match. He dismissed Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine and Umesh Yadav on the night.

Umesh's wicket, in particular, became the highlight as Kuldeep put in a terrific fielding performance to take a catch off his bowling and celebrated the dismissal passionately, giving us an insight into the emotional upheaval the player has been going through in the last couple of seasons.

“[On the running catch] I thought I’d reach the ball and I didn’t want to leave my wicket. There wouldn’t have been any regrets had I not taken it because I gave it my all. It is important to pause and think what you are bowling. It is a very good wicket to bat on and you need a lot of heart to bowl on it. The side boundaries are slightly longer and hence the lengths become very important. It was gripping, so I was mixing my pace as well,” Kuldeep said about the catch at the post-match ceremony.

Kuldeep missed the entire 2021 season due to poor form and injury. Across the 2019 and 2020 seasons, he played only 14 matches and took five wickets. He has also been in and out of the Indian team since the 2019 ODI World Cup.

