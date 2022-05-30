IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans bag Rs 20 crore winner's cheque; full list of award winners and prize money details

Debutant franchise Gujarat Titans scripted history in the Indian Premier League on Sunday night when they won IPL 2022 in their inaugural season by seven wickets against Rajasthan Royals in the final in Ahmedabad. With the victory, came the hefty prize money of Rs 20 crore during the post-final award ceremony.

For those who missed the season decider, Gujarat's highly-rated bowling attack, led by skipper Hardik Pandya (3/17) himself, limited a formidable Royals batting unit to 130 for nine after losing the toss.

Chasing the below-par yet tricky total, Shubman Gill and David Miller remained unbeaten on 45 and 32 respectively to complete an emphatic win for their team.

RR, who reached the final for the first time since winning the tournament in the inaugural IPL edition in 2008, had to settle for the runners-up cheque of Rs 12.5 crore.

Third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore, who lost by seven wickets to RR in Qualifier 2, received a cheque of Rs 7 crore while fourth-placed Lucknow Super Giants received Rs 6.5 crore after going down to RCB in the Eliminator.

Royals and Titans also were the joint winners of the Fairplay Award with both teams having an average of 10 points per match.

RR had more honours to claim on the night as their star batter of the tournament, Jos Buttler, who also contributed the team's highest score of the day with a 39-run innings, claimed the Orange Cap with an aggregate of 863 runs, which was more than 250 runs ahead of second-best KL Rahul (616). The 31-year-old Englishman earned a cheque of Rs 10 lakh along with the cap.

Purple cap, along with a cheque of Rs 10 lakh, went to RR's Yuzvendra Chahal, who finished the season with 27 wickets.

Buttler, however, wasn't done for the night as his extraordinary batting performances of the season saw him claim multiple awards such as the Most Valuable Player of the Season award, Most sixes in the season award, Game Changer of the Season award, Most Fours in the Season Award, and Powerplayer of the Season award. In total, Buttler grabbed Rs 60 lakh in the season's prize money with each award fetching Rs 10 lakh.

In other individual awards, LSG' Evin Lewis won the Best Catch of the Season award as his one-handed blinder against Kolkata Knight Riders booked their play-off spot. The West Indian received a cheque of Rs 10 lakh.

Titans' overseas pacer Lockie Ferguson reserved the tournament's fastest delivery for the final, eclipsing Umran Akmal's 157 kmph with a 157.3 kmph on Sunday night to grab the honours, along with a cheque of Rs 10 lakh. Needless to mention, he also grabbed the fastest delivery of the match award (Rs 1 lakh).

Akmal, however, didn't go empty-handed at the ceremony as he won the Emerging Player of the Season award (Rs 10 lakh).

RCB's finisher Dinesh Karthik grabbed the Super Striker Award for finishing the season with a strike rate of 183.33 and won a TATA Punch car in the award ceremony.

Full list of Season Award winners

Winners: Gujarat Titans (Rs 20 crore)

Runners: Rajasthan Royals (Rs 12.5 crore)

Emerging Player of Season: Umran Malik (Rs 10 lakh)

Sixes of the Season award: Jos Buttler (Rs 10 lakh)

Super Striker of Season: Dinesh Karthik (TATA Punch car)

Gamechanger of the Season: Jos Buttler (Rs 10 lakh)

Fairplay award: GT and RR

Powerplayer of Season: Jos Buttler (Rs 10 lakh)

Fastest Delivery of season: Lockie Ferguson (Rs 10 lakh)

Fours of the Season: Jos Buttler (Rs 10 lakh)

Purple Cap: Yuzvendra Chahal (Rs 10 lakh)

Orange Cap: Jos Buttler (Rs 10 lakh)

Best Catch: Evin Lewis (Rs 10 lakh)

Most Valuable Player: Jos Buttler (Rs 10 lakh)

As far as the list of award winners from the final match goes

Player of the match: Hardik Pandya (Rs 5 lakh)

Super Striker in the Final: David Miller (Rs 1 lakh)

Game changer of the match: Hardik Pandya (Rs 1 lakh)

Most Sixes: Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 1 lakh)

Power Player: Trent Boult (Rs 1 lakh)

Most Valuable Player: Hardik Pandya (Rs 1 lakh)

Fastest Delivery: Lockie Ferguson (Rs 1 lakh)

Most Fours: Jos Buttler (Rs 1 lakh)

