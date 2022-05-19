Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  IPL 2022: 'Catch of the tournament', Twitter reacts to Evin Lewis' stunning one-handed grab to dismiss Rinku Singh

IPL 2022: 'Catch of the tournament', Twitter reacts to Evin Lewis' stunning one-handed grab to dismiss Rinku Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) might still have been breathing in the playoffs race and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) would have had to wait a little longer to get the 'Q' against their name in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs race the way Rinku Singh was going hammer-and-tongs in the slog overs at the DY Patil Stadium.

In the final league game of the season for both teams, KKR got off to the worst possible start in their chase of 211 by losing two early wickets before skipper Shreyas Iyer led the rescue by stitching valuable partnerships with Nitish Rana and Sam Billings. And after experiencing a setback with a flurry of wickets, it was Rinku's turn to assume charge and get his side within touching distance of the finish line.

Evin Lewis of Lucknow Super Giants takes catch of Rinku Singh of the Kolkata Knight Riders during match 66 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Lucknow Super Giants held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 18th May 2022 Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL

Evin Lewis pulls off a stunning one-handed grab to dismiss Rinku Singh in the penultimate delivery of the KKR-LSG match in Navi Mumbai. Sportzpics

And the equation of three runs off the last two deliveries appeared a cakewalk for Rinku, who had smashed Marcus Stoinis for a four and two sixes in the first three deliveries of the final over followed by a double.

Evin Lewis' one-handed screamer at deep cover though, changed the course of the game completely and ended up landing the knockout punch on the Knight Riders, who became the third team eliminated from the playoffs race after five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

After a series of overpitched deliveries from Stoinis that were easily dispatched by Rinku for boundaries, the Australian all-rounder decided to fire one full and wide. Rinku stretched his arms, but ended up mishitting it while looking to smack it over the fence.

The ball didn't travel as he and the KKR camp would've hoped, but wasn't exactly within Lewis' reach either as the Trinidadian ran to his left from sweeper point, and the ball somehow stuck to his left hand as he put in a slide — making for an incredible sight and producing a worthy contender for 'Catch of the Season'.

Had Lewis grassed that, Rinku — who showed no signs of exhaustion at that point and was bolting between the wickets — would have had little problem dashing back for a second, which would've made pinching a single off the last ball all that easier.

Instead, Lewis' incredible effort left Stoinis the task of bowling to a new batter in Umesh Yadav, who missed a yorker that ended up hitting his off stump in the final ball.

Here we take a look at some of the reactions to Lewis' incredible catch:

 

   

 

 

   

 

 

   

 

 

Updated Date: May 19, 2022 01:27:31 IST

