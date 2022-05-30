Watch: Lockie Ferguson bowls fastest ball of IPL 2022, clocks 157.3 kmph during GT vs RR final

In the final of the IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals were up against each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. During the high-profile encounter, right-arm fast bowler Lockie Ferguson clocked the fastest ball of this season when he bowled at 157.3 kmph to RR batter Jos Buttler.

In the last ball of the fifth over of RR’s innings, Ferguson bowled a pin-point yorker outside the off stump to Buttler, leaving him stunned with the speed as the ball passed him and settled into Wriddhiman Saha’s hands.

With this thunderbolt, Ferguson not only won the fastest delivery of the match award but also went past Sunrisers Hyderabad speedster Umran Malik, who had earlier clocked a 157 kmph delivery against the Delhi Capitals during a group stage match this IPL. Ferguson even took home Rs 10 lakh for registering the fastest delivery of the entire tournament.

Watch the video here:

Ferguson has a reputation for bowling fast and also crossed the 150 kmph mark on a number of occasions this IPL season. As soon as Ferguson clocked the fastest ball of IPL 2022, memes, comments, and hilarious reactions flooded social media. A look at some of the reactions:

RR won the toss and opted to bat first against GT, but they failed to perform well as the Titans defeated them in a rather one-sided final. GT’s highly-rated bowling attack limited the Royals to put up 130 runs on the scoreboard for nine wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

It was skipper Hardik Pandya, who led from the front with three big wickets to his name including Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer. He also scored 34 runs in 30 balls.

GT batters Shubman Gill and David Miller remained unbeaten on 45 and 32 respectively. They stayed unbeaten in an emphatic win for their team in 18.1 overs.

